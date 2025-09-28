Hertfordshire pageant queen scales new heights in aid of Cancer Research UK

By E Smith
Contributor
Published 28th Sep 2025, 19:50 BST
Updated 29th Sep 2025, 11:12 BST
A Doncaster pageant queen competing for the prestigious title of Ms Great Britain 2025 has taken her fundraising efforts to new heights - literally - by abseiling down one of London’s most iconic research centres.

On Saturday 27th September, Emma, originally from Yorkshire, bravely abseiled down the Francis Crick Institute in aid of Cancer Research UK, one of the nation’s leading charities dedicated to beating cancer through pioneering research and support.

As a volunteer Campaigns Ambassador for Cancer Research UK, Emma has made tackling cancer inequalities the central focus of her platform. Through her abseil challenge, she is raising awareness of the unfair and avoidable differences in cancer outcomes - based on factors such as geography, income and ethnicity - and highlighting the importance of research that gives everyone the best chance of survival.

Speaking after the abseil, Emma said:

Emma before her abseilplaceholder image
Emma before her abseil

“Taking part in the abseil was both terrifying and exhilarating, but knowing it was for such an important cause made every moment worthwhile. Cancer touches so many lives, and I want to use every opportunity to highlight the urgent need to tackle cancer inequalities and ensure everyone has the best chance of survival.”

As she prepares for the Ms Great Britain finals this October, Emma is determined to show that pageantry is about more than appearances - it’s about having a voice and a purpose.

She added: “For me, pageantry is about more than wearing a crown - it’s about using my voice and actions to make a difference.”

The Ms Great Britain final will take place in October, where contestants from across the country will compete not only on stage but also through their charitable work and positive impact in their communities.

Supporters can follow Emma’s journey on social media and donate directly to her Cancer Research UK fundraising page at https://fundraise.cancerresearchuk.org/page/emma-jade-garbutt

