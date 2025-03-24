Hertfordshire nurse wins prestigious national award

A social care nurse from Hertfordshire is celebrating after winning a prestigious national award.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jan-Axle Enabore, Clinical Excellence Nurse at the East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust was named winner of the Social Care Nurse category, at this year’s Markel 3rd Sector Care Awards.

Now in its 11th year, the Markel 3rd Sector Care Awards are organised by Care Management Matters(CMM), and developed in conjunction with the National Care Forum, a membership body representing not-for-profit organisations operating in the care sector.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The awards recognise the hard work, dedication, innovation and excellence of everyone working in the not-for-profit sector who is making a positive difference to people’s lives, whether they are supporting children or adults. Entries to the 2026 awards will be opening later this year and local people working for a not-for-profit organisation can register their interest to find out more now.

Jan-Axle Enabore, Clinical Excellence Nurse at the East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust wins Markel 3rd Sector Care Award

The accolade was given to Jan-Axle who is the lead for the Carer Experience Service funded by East and North Hertfordshire Hospital Charities, which enhances the support offered to individuals with caring responsibilities.

Her approach is centred around collaboration, integration and empowerment, recognising the invaluable contributions unpaid carers make to patient wellbeing. By implementing innovative systems, such as an automated identification process for carers, Jan-Axle ensures carers are recognised and supported. This proactive identification facilitates tailored care plans for patients and strengthens the support network available to families.

Commenting on her success, Jan-Axle said: “I am truly honoured to have won the Social Care Nurse award, but this achievement would not have been possible without the incredible partnerships we have built. A huge thank you to our hospital, our hospital charity, Carers in Hertfordshire, and North Herts College.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Your dedication and collaboration have been instrumental in improving the care experience, and this recognition belongs to all of us. I am deeply grateful for everything we do together to make a difference!”

Held at The Grand Hotel in Birmingham, the award ceremony was hosted by actress and television presenter Sally Lindsay and brought together esteemed leaders in health and social care from across the UK to learn about and applaud the diverse work of the winners and finalists.

Neil Galjaard, the divisional managing director at Markel, stated: “Each year, we are humbled and inspired by the dedication, resilience, and compassion of those working in the third sector – Jan-Axle truly embodies this and it's inspiring to see her journey!

“Jan-Axle's unique blend of professional expertise and personal insight allows her to offer outstanding care that truly resonates with patients and their families, ultimately enhancing the overall patient experience. Jan-Axle uses her skills and knowledge to produce an innovative system whilst keeping in mind not to make more work for social care nurses and carers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“At a time when their work is more vital than ever, it’s an honour to recognise and celebrate the outstanding contributions of individuals in the not-for-profit sector. Sharing their stories is essential to showcase the incredible difference they make every day, and the Markel 3rd Sector Care Awards serve as the perfect platform to accomplish this.

“Now in its 11th year, we are immensely proud to partner with CMM again to support these awards. The awards remain free to enter, with complimentary tickets for the ceremony, ensuring barriers for entry are removed and that we can celebrate the best in the third sector.

“The winners of the Markel 3rd Sector Care Awards exemplify this commitment, going above and beyond to make a meaningful impact in the lives of others. Congratulations to Jan-Axle for her exceptional work. Your dedication and influence to supporting others is truly inspiring—thank you for all that you do!”

Entries to next year’s awards will be opening later this year for anyone working in the not-for-profit sector who is making a positive difference to people’s lives. Anyone can enter themselves or nominate someone else in one of the categories – no matter what their position in an organisation. More information on the benefits of entering and winning the awards can be found on the Why Enter? page.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Markel is widely recognised as a key supporter to the care sector through the provision of specialist insurance, legal, tax and consultancy capabilities. One such service the company provides to the sector is its specialist care consultancy, Markel Care Practitioners, which exists to provide support across a range of issues such as risk management, inspection preparation and continuity planning.

Those wishing to find out more about the Markel 3rd Sector Care Awards, or looking to register their interest for this year’s entry window, can do so at: care.uk.markel.com/care-awards/