The former forces team, each missing a leg, completed their epic crossing just after mid-night today (thurs) after 14 hours and 40 minutes in nine foot swells and swimming through a ‘wall of jellyfish’ on the daunting 25-mile route.

The only all-amputee team to swim the English Channel re-peats its success with record-breaking crossing

An intrepid group of veterans created history by becoming the only team of limbless swimmers to cross the English Channel twice.

The swimmers, all members of Blesma, the Limbless Veterans, set an astonishing record in 2014 when they swam in relay across the Channel to challenge attitudes towards disability and inspire injured people to become active.

“We were the first to do it and decided it would be a great idea to try it again but we are all 11 years older and two of us are over 60s, and it was a really tough crossing,” said Steve White, team leader and deputy chairman of Blesma’s board of trustees.

“The conditions were warm and benign when we set off but we then encountered six foot swells for most of the crossing and periods when it was nine foot with 20mph gusts of wind and we really got pushed around. It was really challenging and during one of my swims I hit a wall of jellyfish for an hour, which wasn’t fun.

“It was very tough and out of seven boats that set out at the same time with cross-Channel swimmers only three made it. We are exhausted but glad we got it done. We wanted to give it another go because it says something about living your life as amputees and doing things regardless of your age or condition.”

The team – Steve, 60, from Shotley, Suffolk, Conrad Thorpe, 61 an ex Lt Colonel in the Roy-al Marines now based in Kenya, 57-year-old Craig Howorth, from Bacup, Lancashire, who served as a submariner in the Royal Navy, and Jamie Gillespie, 50 a former Royal Engineer from Hertfordshire – had originally planned the attempt for the 10th anniversary of their original crossing last year but had to be cancelled because of bad weather.

The endeavour, sponsored by family-owned development, building and property maintenance company Wates Group and individual donors, is expected to raise around £15,000 for Blesma.

Vivienne Buck, Blesma’s chief executive, adds: “This is an incredible achievement and is both a testimony to their determination and hard work and to what can be achieved after injury and setbacks. “