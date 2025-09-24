Hertfordshire home visits team support local celebration of ageing well with Strictly star

A team from Specsavers Home Visits in Hertfordshire recently joined more than 500 other people and organisations at a landmark event championing ageing well locally.

Hosted by Herts Sport & Physical Activity Partnership and funded by Hertfordshire County Council, the Live Longer Better in Hertfordshire Celebration Day united older adults, dignitaries, professionals, volunteers and health organisations from across the county.

They were all joined on the day at the University of Hertfordshire by legendary newsreader, TV personality and recent Strictly Come Dancing Star, Angela Rippon CBE, who shared insights – and some moves – from her Let's Dance campaign.

The Specsavers Home Visits team popped up on the day with some information about keeping your eyes healthy as you age, some giveaways, and more details about the home-based services they offer across Hertfordshire to people who cannot leave where they live unaccompanied for an eye test.

Jayne Rawlinson and Dylan Desai, directors at the Specsavers Home Visits service in Hertfordshire, said: ‘The team really enjoyed the event, and have already been asked to attend more across the community which is wonderful. Staying as healthy as you can matters however old you are, and maintaining eye health can make the difference when it comes to enjoying the things you love for longer.

‘We’d like to thank Herts Sport & Physical Activity Partnership for letting us be a part of such a fun, educational and inspirational day.’

The Specsavers Home Visits team use portable specialist equipment to deliver NHS-funded eye tests to those in the community who struggle to access a store. A home visit ensures a highly personalised experience as it allows the team to see their customers in their own environment and allows for any advice or recommendations to be tailored to specific needs, hobbies and lifestyle.

The entire service is direct to doorstep, from the initial eye test to the delivery of new glasses, and they also offer an at home aftercare service for any necessary fitting adjustments or repairs.

If you or someone you care for is unable to leave home unaccompanied, you can access a comprehensive eye test from the comfort of your own home. Check your eligibility for a Specsavers Home Visit at www.specsavers.co.uk/home-visits/request-a-free-home-visit or call the local team on 01727 227502.