Hertfordshire hearing dog fundraisers reach £1m milestone

A generous donation by an anonymous donor has tipped funds raised by the Hertfordshire Fundraising branch of Hearing Dogs for Deaf People to over one million pounds.

The charity held a celebratory lunch at its southern training centre last weekend (Sunday, 7 July) to recognise the branch’s achievements and give members and staff a chance to reflect on some of the more memorable moments from the branch’s 26-year history.

Liz Arendt, who is now President of the Hertfordshire Fundraising Branch of Hearing Dogs for Deaf People, was inspired to form a branch in the region after meeting Bran & Betty Pelton, speakers at a national Hearing Dogs for Deaf People conference.

Liz, who is herself a hearing dog recipient, explained: “I knew nothing about fundraising when we first started, but learned as I went along and from talking to other branches.

“In the first couple of years, we set ourselves a target to raise £5,000 because that’s how much it cost to sponsor a hearing dog puppy’s training in those days.

“Over the years, our fundraising activities have grown from annual Dogs in the Park social events and flag days, to a silent auction, and an event in which those taking part were sponsored to be rescued from the middle of a lake by a Newfoundland dog.”

Representatives from the branch were invited annually by former MP for St. Albans, Ann Main, to a Christmas reception held at the House of Commons. Liz and fellow volunteer Jenny Smith also received an MBE for their volunteering services.

Earlier this year, when the branch members were tantalisingly close to their one million pound milestone, they received an extremely generous, anonymous £85,000 donation, which tipped them over the £1 million mark.

Hearing Dogs for Deaf People is a national charity that trains dogs that help deaf people leave loneliness behind and reconnect with life. The dogs do this through constant companionship and emotional support, giving deaf people the confidence to reconnect with their family, friends and community around them.

Liz, 80, who was partnered with her third hearing dog, a yellow Labrador called Rufus, in 2017, explained what motivated her to continue fundraising for such a long time. “I’m a great believer that if you benefit from something, you should try and give something back”, she said. “My hearing dogs have made such a difference to my life – I couldn’t imagine being without them.

“When I think back to those early days, I could never have dreamt we would raise £1 million! It is down to a great deal of hard work by many people over a very long time.”

Gill Yeates, Head of Community Fundraising of Hearing Dogs for Deaf People, said: “We are incredibly grateful to Liz and her fellow volunteers – they have been an enormous support to our charity over the years.

“We are also indebted to the anonymous donor. Their generous donation, along with the enormous amount raised by the branch, will go a long way to helping us continue our vital work training more hearing dogs to change the lives of deaf people.”

The Hertfordshire branch’s next fundraising event will be its dog show, which this year will be held on 1st September as part of the St Stephen Parish Summer Fayre in Greenwood Park, St. Albans.

Anyone who would like to do their bit to help train more hearing dogs to alert their deaf partners to important and often life-saving sounds by joining the Hertfordshire branch, can get in touch with Liz via email at: [email protected]