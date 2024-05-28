Hertfordshire charity features in gold medal-winning Chelsea Show Garden

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Monty Don approves of a selection of Sunnyside Rural Trust (SRT)’s hand-refurbished tools, which are displayed as part of decorated garden designer, Tom Stuart-Smith’s gold medal-winning 2024 National Garden Scheme (NGS) Chelsea show garden.

The freshly waxed and polished wooden handled hoes, spades, forks, hand tools and shears have been reconditioned by SRT employee, Lewis Sinfield, along with a team of trainees and volunteers at SRT’s Northchurch site.

Quote from Sunnyside’s Tool Restoration Project Leader and Project Worker, Lewis Sinfield:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

‘I am proud to have helped Sunnyside get to the Chelsea Flower Show. It’s great to show people what our trainees can achieve when given the chance.

Monty Don loved our Sunnyside tools

Sunnyside enables people to discover the skills and strengths they didn’t know they had. People change completely when they are working with the tools. It’s very moving to see.’

Quote from designer, Tom Stuart-Smith:

‘I was thrilled to include all the beautiful tools from Sunnyside in the garden. Today [Thursday] Monty Don visited the shed and was especially admiring of Lewis’s handywork.’

Designed by eight-time Chelsea gold medal-winner, Tom Stuart-Smith, The NGS Garden is funded by Project Giving Back and will be relocated to form part of the new garden at Maggie’s at Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gardeners World Presenter, Arit Anderson with Sunnyside trainee, Sarah Soutar

The garden, in which the tools feature, is designed to give a sense of calm and connection to nature. It incorporates a woodland theme and includes gently drifting underplanting laid out through an open hazel coppice.

Lewis Sinfield continues:

‘I believe that this tool project can get to new heights to earn money for the Trust and to provide supported employment opportunities and to give the trainees new skills.’