Hertfordshire care home residents and schoolchildren unite for intergenerational environmental initiative

A care home in Knebworth recently participated in a newly launched environmental initiative, bringing together local schoolchildren and residents for a day of green-fingered activities.

Care UK’s Knebworth Care Home, on London Road, recently invited children from Knebworth Primary & Nursery School to join residents as they took part in Generations of Change, an intergenerational initiative that has been launched to unite older and younger people in a shared mission of environmental stewardship.

The new Care UK Generations of Change programme aims to harness the wisdom of older members of society and the fresh perspectives of children during hands-on activities linked to biodiversity, climate change and sustainable gardening, creating opportunities for a fulfilling knowledge exchange that will benefit the planet.

To do their bit, Knebworth residents worked with the youngsters to create sustainable bird boxes from reclaimed wood, cut to size and donated by local community workshop Hatfield Men’s Shed. The day began with the group working side by side to assemble the bird boxes before painting them in an array of vibrant colours, ready to hang in the garden to provide food for local birds.

86-year-old resident Derek Young said, “It was nice to welcome the children to Knebworth. We had lots of funny moments which were enjoyed by both the children and me. It's important to provide the birds and bees with a safe space, so that they can enjoy the fresh air.”

Aligned with school curriculums, this will be the first of many Generations of Change projects at Knebworth, bringing a unique bidirectional learning model into the home that allows residents to mentor children on traditional conservation practices while children share modern perspectives on sustainable living during their shared environmental projects.

Beyond environmental education, this initiative aims to combat loneliness in older people by fostering meaningful connections that promote a sense of purpose, enriching the lives of both generations as they work together towards a more sustainable future.

Care UK has also created downloadable packs with resources for teachers and groups, including fun, interactive activities to help facilitate intergenerational lessons, with the educational packs covering topics from biodiversity to food sustainability, climate change and recycling.

Daniel Grab, Home Manager at Knebworth, said: “We were thrilled to see the children and residents so engaged in creating the bird boxes and the absolute joy on their faces as they worked together to do their bit for the planet.

“The Generations of Change initiative allows residents and children to learn from one another and share knowledge in a fulfilling way – and it’s great to see it coming to life. We can’t wait to welcome more feathered friends into the gardens, and we’d like to thank Knebworth Primary & Nursery School for joining us in our mission!”

For more information about Care UK’s Generations of Change, and to download the free resources, visit careuk.com/generations-of-change

In 2024, Care UK secured official accreditation for the high standards it used to measure corporate greenhouse gas emissions, an important milestone in its journey of reducing carbon emissions and achieving net zero by 2040. Care UK continues to work towards having at least one Sustainability Champion in each of their 160+ homes and Generations of Change complements the organisation’s ESG values and dedication to sustainability, community and intergenerational relationships.

More than 99% of Care UK’s general waste was diverted from landfill last year, alongside the reduction of unnecessary pharmaceutical waste, and investments continue to be made in home upgrades such as environmentally friendly LED lighting and salary sacrifice schemes to encourage team members to cycle or switch to electric vehicles.

Knebworth is a state-of-the-art care home that provides full-time residential, nursing, dementia and short-term respite care. The care home incorporates plenty of space for leisure activities and hobbies and has its very own hair salon and café.

For more information about Knebworth, please call Customer Relations Manager Paula Brown on 01438 893411, or email [email protected]

Alternatively, visit careuk.com/knebworth