Hertford law firm reaches incredible £100k milestone for charity Will-writing campaign

A law firm in Hertford has reached the incredible milestone of raising more than £100,000 by participating in an annual charity Will-writing campaign – which will help to fund vital work in the UK and abroad.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

J Stifford Solicitors has taken part in the Will Aid campaign since 2019, raising a grand total of £103,778 by volunteering their time and expertise to write Wills and, instead of charging their usual fees for writing basic Wills, inviting clients to make a donation to Will Aid.

The firm raised an outstanding £23,425 during Will Aid 2024, making J Stifford Solicitors the fourth highest donating firm in the UK and the second highest in the Home Counties.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The funds raised go to Will Aid’s partner charities, which support a range of important causes, from providing humanitarian aid to protecting vulnerable children.

The team at J Stifford receive their Will Aid certificate from Age UK representative, Rebecca Rogerson (far left)

Stephen Hourigan, from the firm, said: “Taking part in Will Aid is something we look forward to each year. It’s a fantastic opportunity to give back – not only by helping people secure their future with a professionally written Will but also by raising funds for charities that make a real impact.

“Our team is incredibly passionate about supporting charities, and knowing our efforts are helping both our community and those further afield is truly rewarding. We are delighted to have played our part in this year’s campaign and to have raised such a significant amount.”

Since its launch in 1988, Will Aid has raised more than £24 million in donations, with millions more pledged in charitable legacies, thanks to the generosity of participating solicitors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lauren Poole, chair of Will Aid, said: “A huge well done to J Stifford Solicitors for their incredible fundraising efforts this year. It’s inspiring to see so many legal professionals come together to make a difference – helping people gain peace of mind with a professionally written Will while supporting charities that change lives.

Stephen Hourigan with his Wills team at J Stifford Solicitors

“We’re grateful to every solicitor who gives their time to this campaign, and on behalf of our partner charities, I’d like to extend our heartfelt thanks to J Stifford Solicitors and all the firms who participated this year.”

Peter de Vena Franks, Will Aid’s campaign director, added: “This year’s Will Aid campaign has been another resounding success, thanks to the dedication of firms like J Stifford Solicitors. Their generosity and commitment mean that more people can get the will they need while also supporting crucial charitable work. It’s wonderful to see such enthusiasm for giving back.”

Will Aid takes place every November and involves solicitors waiving the fee for writing a basic will and instead inviting clients to make an upfront donation to Will Aid.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The suggested donation for a basic single Will is £100, and £180 for a pair of mirror Wills.

Donations are shared between Will Aid’s partner charities: Age UK, British Red Cross, Christian Aid, NSPCC, Save the Children, SCIAF and Trócaire.

To meet growing demand, Will Aid is always looking for more solicitors to take part. For more information, visit www.willaid.org.uk.