Hemel teen conquers the English Channel

A Hemel Hempstead teenager has made waves by helping his team successfully swim across the English Channel. Fourteen-year-old Conor Gavin was the youngest member of a six-strong relay team, the Watford Ocean Warriors, who completed the gruelling crossing from Dover to Cap Gris-Nez in France in just 10 hours and 58 minutes.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Conor, who is a student in Jfk Catholic School, from Hemel, swam alongside teammates Jeffrey Gill, Prisha Tapre, Felipe Irvine, and Olivia Qui, under the guidance of their coach Jeremy Irvine.

The team braved cold waters, strong tides, and tough conditions as they swam one hour at a time through the night and into the morning. Conor had the honour of completing the final stretch, swimming ashore in France to finish the challenge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking about the achievement, coach Jeremy Irvine praised the group: “I am extremely proud of our swimmers who worked so hard to achieve this. The sea state was much worse than predicted, which made the conditions far more challenging, but their spirit and teamwork carried them through.”

Watford Ocean Warriors Win! Photo: Haylea Gavin

Beyond the physical demands, the swimmers also reaped the mental and emotional benefits of open water swimming. Regularly linked to improved mental health, open water swimming is known to help reduce stress, boost mood, and build confidence — something Conor and his teammates experienced first-hand during their months of training and the relay itself.

“The sense of freedom and calm you get from swimming outdoors is unlike anything else,” said Conor after the crossing. “Even though it was tough, being out in the sea gives you a real feeling of strength and focus.”

The swimmers were supported by pilots James and Andy King aboard the Louise Jane II.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The crossing was particularly special as it took place on the 150th anniversary of Captain Matthew Webb’s historic solo swim across the Channel.

Swimming in the Deep. Photo: Haylea Gavin

Conor’s achievement at such a young age has made his family and the Hemel community incredibly proud. His determination, coupled with the wellbeing benefits of open water swimming, highlights not just sporting success but also the power of resilience, teamwork, and mental strength.