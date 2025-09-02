Hemel teen conquers the English Channel
Conor, who is a student in Jfk Catholic School, from Hemel, swam alongside teammates Jeffrey Gill, Prisha Tapre, Felipe Irvine, and Olivia Qui, under the guidance of their coach Jeremy Irvine.
The team braved cold waters, strong tides, and tough conditions as they swam one hour at a time through the night and into the morning. Conor had the honour of completing the final stretch, swimming ashore in France to finish the challenge.
Speaking about the achievement, coach Jeremy Irvine praised the group: “I am extremely proud of our swimmers who worked so hard to achieve this. The sea state was much worse than predicted, which made the conditions far more challenging, but their spirit and teamwork carried them through.”
Beyond the physical demands, the swimmers also reaped the mental and emotional benefits of open water swimming. Regularly linked to improved mental health, open water swimming is known to help reduce stress, boost mood, and build confidence — something Conor and his teammates experienced first-hand during their months of training and the relay itself.
“The sense of freedom and calm you get from swimming outdoors is unlike anything else,” said Conor after the crossing. “Even though it was tough, being out in the sea gives you a real feeling of strength and focus.”
The swimmers were supported by pilots James and Andy King aboard the Louise Jane II.
The crossing was particularly special as it took place on the 150th anniversary of Captain Matthew Webb’s historic solo swim across the Channel.
Conor’s achievement at such a young age has made his family and the Hemel community incredibly proud. His determination, coupled with the wellbeing benefits of open water swimming, highlights not just sporting success but also the power of resilience, teamwork, and mental strength.