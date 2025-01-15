Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Last weekend, families across Hemel Hempstead gathered at Code Ninjas to experience its first Open Afternoon of the year.

This exciting event offered children aged 5 to 14 an engaging introduction to the world of coding, gaming and STEM.

Hosted by best friends and co-owners Robin Theakston and Charlie Gunn, the Open Afternoon turned an ordinary Saturday at the centre at The Marlowes Shopping Centre into a vibrant hub of creativity and innovation. Young attendees dived into hands-on activities like designing video games, programming LEGO® Robotics, and experimenting with micro:bits and Snap Circuits®. The energy in the room was palpable, as kids embraced challenges, created their own tech marvels and discovered the joy of problem-solving.

The event wasn’t just for kids, either. Parents explored the broader benefits of coding education and witnessed firsthand how it fosters vital skills like confidence, creativity and resilience.

For Robin and Charlie, the Open Afternoon was a chance to share their vision with the local community. “Seeing the kids bring their ideas to life was incredible,” said Robin. “We’re dedicated to making coding fun and accessible, and it was amazing to see parents get just as excited about their children’s potential.”

The event also showcased Code Ninjas’ innovative learning platform, IMPACT, developed in partnership with Microsoft. Parents were introduced to its unique features, including Home Access and the Parent Portal, designed to make learning both structured and engaging beyond the centre.

“We’re not just teaching kids to code; we’re helping them develop lifelong skills,” added Charlie. “It was wonderful to see so many families join us, explore our programmes and discover the incredible opportunities that come with learning to code.”

With such a successful start to the year, the team at Code Ninjas Hemel Hempstead are looking forward to welcoming even more families into their community and continuing to inspire the next generation of tech innovators.

For more information about Code Ninjas Hemel Hempstead and its programmes, visit www.codeninjas.co.uk/hemel-hempstead-hrt-uk