Hemel Hempstead WW2 RAF veteran turns 100 years old

Roy Briggs was born in Battersea, London on 29th March 1925

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After finishing school, he began an engineering apprenticeship with Benham and Sons, where he produced equipment for the war. Upon joining the Royal Air Force, he trained as a wireless operator. At just 20 years old, he completed his first bombing mission in an Avro Lancaster.

On the 18th April 1945 he flew the last of the thousand bomber raids on Heligoland, targeting German U-Boats.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the final days of the war, Bomber Command undertook its first airborne humanitarian mission by dropping food parcels to millions of starving civilians in the Netherlands. A few years ago, Roy met a woman who was a child in the Netherlands during the war, and they have become good friends. She remembers the food drops with great appreciation.

Roy Briggs, then and now

He served at RAF Upwood until he was demobilised in 1947.

After the war, he returned to a career in engineering. In 1954, Roy relocated his wife and young family to the new town of Hemel Hempstead, where he worked at Barlett Catering Equipment until his retirement..

Roy and Joyce had five children, but they also opened their home to children in need of emergency, short-term, and long-term care, fostering over 100 children.

Unfortunately, Joyce developed dementia and although at the time Roy was in his 80's he spent many years caring for her at home until her passing in 2012.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since then, Roy has maintained an active social life and regularly participates in Bomber Command events throughout the country. Remarkably, at the age of 100, he walks to The Forum for his weekly chair exercise class. Additionally, he is an honorary member of the local Alzheimer's and Dementia support group, Singing for the Brain, and continues to attend meetings every Tuesday..

Roy, the people of Hemel Hempstead honour you for your service and bravery during World War II. We appreciate your kindness and compassion in opening your home to strangers and providing a safe space for those in need. Your desire to live life to the fullest is truly inspiring. We hope you have a wonderful 100th birthday and many more to come!