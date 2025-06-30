Hemel Hempstead MP pays tribute to 'courageous' Second World War hero who died aged 100

Mr Briggs, who recently passed away at the age of 100, took part in this year’s VE Day commemorations in Hemel Hempstead shortly before his death. David Taylor MP attended Mr Briggs’s funeral to pay his respects.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David Taylor, Member of Parliament for Hemel Hempstead, has today paid tribute in the House of Commons to Mr Roy Briggs, a proud RAF veteran from Hemel Hempstead who served with great courage during the Second World War, including on the vital Operation Manna mission.

Speaking in Parliament, David Taylor MP said:

“I begin by paying tribute to Mr Roy Briggs, a proud RAF veteran from Hemel Hempstead who served with great courage during the Second World War, including on Operation Manna. Mr Briggs sadly passed away at the age of 100, shortly after attending the VE Day commemorations in our town, a funeral I was honoured to attend. "I’m grateful to the Minister for Veterans for writing to Mr Briggs’s family, and I know it meant a great deal to them. Will the Secretary of State join me in recognising Mr Briggs’s remarkable service, and can he set out what further support the Government is providing to the Royal British Legion and other veterans’ organisations to ensure that commemorative events across the country continue to honour those, like Mr Briggs, who served with such distinction?”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

David Taylor MP and Roy Briggs

Mr Taylor’s question highlights the importance of ongoing Government support for the Royal British Legion and other veterans’ organisations, to ensure that commemorations and services honouring veterans continue to take place across the UK.

David Taylor MP added: “Heroes like Mr Briggs deserve our eternal gratitude, and it’s vital that we continue to support veterans’ organisations so future generations remember their sacrifice.”