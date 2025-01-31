Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Since being elected, David Taylor has been busy going out with local police, meeting the Chief Inspector, working with the police minister and the Police Federation.

After gathering evidence and case studies, he held a debate in Parliament. In the speech, he referenced 3 individual cases, but stated the problem is much wider.

David Taylor MP said:

“Hemel is a place to be proud of. It is an honour to represent the area. Every week when I speak to constituents, antisocial behaviour is top of the list. That is why I am acting. I am currently helping with 55 individual cases. From boy racers and noise to illegal substances and aggressive behaviour, it is critical we see thugs brought to justice.

I have been out with the police, met with the Police Federation, and done site visits locally to see for myself. This week, I passed on the evidence I have been gathering to the Minister for Policing, and the debate in Parliament on antisocial behaviour will help with the push for more resources.”

The debate comes as the Labour party have announced tough new measures to bring criminals to justice. Meeting a manifesto pledge to crack down on anti-social behaviour, the new Respect Orders will give the police and local councils powers to ban persistent offenders from town centres or from drinking in public spots such as high streets and local parks, where they have caused misery to local people. These will be piloted prior to national rollout to make sure they are as effective as possible.

Perpetrators can also be required to address the root cause of their behaviour by being mandated to undertake positive rehabilitation, such as attending drug or alcohol treatment services, or an anger management course to address the underlying causes of their behaviour. Labour also announced that forces across England and Wales will now be given hugely increased resources (£200 million) to begin their recruitment to boost neighbourhood policing teams, helping to ensure that the government’s target for additional personnel is met by 2029.

Mr Taylor added:

“Between 2010 and 2024, crime in Hemel Hempstead doubled. Why? Well, we saw 20,000 police taken off our streets nationally, and 60 pence cut from local councils. Now louts think they can do what they want without repercussions. This must end.

For too long, we have had politicians do nothing about crime in our communities. That is why I have made representations to the Government for Hemel to be eligible for a tough new Respect Order scheme, that is harsher on offenders and prioritises victims. If you have an issue with antisocial behaviour, I encourage you to get in touch at [email protected].”