Hemel Hempstead MP congratulates award-winning charity shop team

Mike Penning thanked the volunteers who won the award for being ‘one of the most welcoming teams’ and going above and beyond in their work.

Mike spent the morning getting to know the volunteers, including 73 year old Jan Harrowell, who has volunteered at the shop for five years. Jan loves the community in the shop and said, “The team make it such a comfortable and encouraging place to volunteer. It doesn’t matter what your experience or background is, all volunteers are welcomed and become part of the family. Our shop is brilliant.”

While Mike browsed the books and vinyls, he learnt about the process of receiving and sorting donations that are generously donated by the public, and then organised in the shop ready to sell. Mike purchased a book about the Falkans Air War and thanked the team for their efforts in the Hemel Hempstead community.

Sir Mike Penning purchases at a book at Hemel Hempstead British Heart Foundation.

Tessa Walls, BHF shop manager, said: “The team just give and give, and it means a lot to have our local MP here to recognise that and personally thank the team. It’s been incredible to see the team grow over the years and fit together so beautifully.

“We have created a real community, and I’m so proud of every single one of our team.”

This Spring, the BHF also launched its Reuse Revolution campaign to encourage people to donate and shop at their local BHF shop or online via its eBay site, to help fund lifesaving research. By choosing to shop at the BHF, Mike helped to make a difference to those living with heart and circulatory conditions in the UK.

