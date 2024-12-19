Hemel Hempstead MP calls for action after rise in machete-carrying cases

Hemel Hempstead MP David Taylor today in Parliament called upon the Solicitor General to outline her plan to tackle violent crime, following increasing troubling reports of machete-wielders and knife criminals in the constituency. The MP said:

“I have heard increasing reports from Hemel residents of people carrying machetes, particularly in the Livingstone Walk area, with the Dacorum Local Crime Unit investigating one recent incident of alleged robbery at knife point. That is why today, I raised the specific case with the Attorney General in Parliament. I welcome her response to commit to a named officer in every neighbourhood.”

Having called for the return of the Hemel Hempstead police station’s front desk and community police officers, advocated for Hemel’s selection under the new Respect Order pilot scheme, and welcomed the Neighbourhood Policing Guarantee, the MP’s latest Parliamentary intervention is characteristic for the MP who, in his maiden speech, designated combating crime a priority for the community.

The police station’s front desk closed in 2013, joining 17 of the 21 Hertfordshire stations now without a counter-service. That was but one of several changes to the police service under the previous Conservative and Conservative/Liberal Democrat coalition governments, alongside budget cuts of 60p from every £1, and personnel cuts of 20,000 officers.

This marks a busy December for Mr Taylor, who complemented his usual ride alongs with local frontline police officers by meeting representatives from the National Police Federation and its Hertfordshire branch. The MP said:

“It was great to engage with National and Hertfordshire representatives of the Police Federation, hearing their feedback and insights helps inform the action I take in Parliament. In addition to underlining our collaboration on police welfare and recruitment, we also discussed how the tools afforded by the Neighbourhood Policing Guarantee can best equip cops to fight Anti-Social Behaviour here in Hemel, which has the highest rate of antisocial behaviour anywhere in the country.”