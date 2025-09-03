Hemel Hempstead girl wows her co-stars in NCIS: Tony and Ziva

A new 10-part series NCIS: Tony and Ziva, will premiere on Paramount Plus on Thursday, September 4, when the first three episodes will be released.

The series stars Michael Weatherley as Tony DiNozzo, Cote de Pablo as Ziva David and young British actress Isla Gie (from Hemel Hempstead) as their daughter Tali.

This spin-off of the long running NCIS is set in Europe where Tony reunites with his wife Ziva who had previously been thought to be dead. It’s an action-filled romantic drama, which perfectly suits Isla Gie, now 14 years old, who is a top-class gymnast and world champion dancer.

Isla is set to appear in eight of the 10 episodes. Isla’s role in NCIS: Tony and Ziva is just the latest in a long line of theatrical successes.

14 year old Isla Gie, starring in NCIS: Tony & Ziva

She can also be seen as Skirlet in the third season of sci-fi epic Foundation which is out now on Apple TV with the final episode releasing on September 12.

Earlier this year Isla starred as Jason Statham’s daughter Merry Cade in the action feature film A Working Man. This had a successful theatrical release worldwide and is now streaming on Amazon Prime.

Isla’s further credits include:

For television:

Foundation (Series 3) on Apple TV

The Sandman, Netflix

Mammals, Amazon Prime

The Outlaws (Series 1 and 2) BBC

Slow Horses, Apple TV

In Film:

A Working Man, written by Sylvester Stallone and starring Jason Statham, on Amazon MGM Studios. Isla plays Jason Statham’s daughter.

Legend Has It, Straightwire Entertainment

Villain, Cowboy Funfair Productions

Daddy’s Girl, Cardel Entertainment

On Stage:

Matilda in Matilda the Musical for The Royal Shakespeare Company, Cambridge Theatre, West End

Cindy-Lou Who in How the Grinch Stole Christmas, UK Tour

Little Cosette, UK and Ireland Tour of Cameron Mackintosh’s Les Miserables. Isla played the role at the Birmingham Hippodrome.

Young Eponine, UK and Ireland Tour of Cameron Mackintosh’s Les Miserables. Isla appeared at the Leicester Curve.

In addition to acting, Isla is an elite gymnast (she took up the sport at the age of two years) who has been in the Great Britain squad and has competed in the British Championships. She is also a world champion dancer.

Her Acro Dance won a bronze medal at this year’s Dance World Cup in Spain and her duet with dance partner Eva Burt took gold. Isla is having flying lessons with Flight Training London in Elstree and hopes to gain her pilot’s licence by the time she leaves school.