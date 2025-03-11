Hemel Hempstead audiologists celebrate World Hearing Day

To mark World Hearing Day, audiologists located in The Marlowes hosted a fundraiser with Hearing Dogs for Deaf People to raise awareness about hearing issues.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The charity’s primary focus is to train puppies to alert people who are deaf to important and life-saving sounds they might otherwise miss, such as a doorbell, alarm clock and even danger signals such as a fire alarm. The charity also helps deaf people to reconnect with life and leave loneliness behind, as life without sound can be very isolating.

Specsavers Hemel Hempstead’s audiology director Geeta Patel said: ‘We’re delighted that Hearing Dogs for Deaf People ambassador Jeff Jones and his lovely Labrador, Shyla, have been able to support our World Hearing Day event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘It was great that Jeff chatted to customers, explaining potential issues incurred with hearing loss, including how it can affect day-to-day life. We’re very grateful to the charity who train puppies to assist those people who have severe hearing loss to lead a more normal life.

(Left to right) Specsavers Hemel Hempstead Audiology Director, Geeta Patel, Hearing Dogs for Deaf People Charity Ambassador Jeff Jones with Shyla and Anton Rajasooriya, Hearing Aid Dispenser.

‘Regular hearing tests will help to identify any potential issues so that we can offer advice and support at an earlier stage.’

This year the World Health Organisation theme is ‘Changing mindsets: Empower yourself to make ear and hearing care a reality for all!’ Individuals are encouraged to empower themselves and ensure they have healthy ears and hearing.

With this theme in mind, the audiology team fully embraced the ethos of the day, offering customers an audio pad screening, which takes just 20 minutes and assesses any hearing loss. They also handed out free ear plugs and provided advice around hearing and protecting your ears, particularly when attending events with higher decibels such as Formula One, fireworks displays, concerts and festivals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The store’s dedicated audiology centre, launched in July 2021 following a huge investment, offers patients a state-of-the-art testing room which is equipped with the latest soundproof technology and clinical equipment for audiology services. Hearing test clinics are held throughout the week at both the Hemel Hempstead and London Colney stores.

(Left to right) Specsavers Hemel Hempstead Audiology Director, Geeta Patel and Anton Rajasooriya, Hearing Aid Dispenser.

The team at Specsavers are keen to screen adults for hearing concerns and problems. Options include a 3-minute screener, a 15-minute hearing screening test, used to identify if hearing is within the acceptable range. For hearing loss, a full comprehensive 60-minute hearing assessment and hearing aid consultation, to potentially have hearing aids fitted is advised.

Specsavers Hemel Hempstead offers a wide selection of hearing aids, a dedicated aftercare service and wax removal. It also provides options for a range of hearing protection aids which are available for activities such as swimming, music, work, cycling or sleep plugs.

Specsavers offers custom ear protection which provide a personalised filtering of excessive noise levels for different pursuits.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For more information, book a hearing test or find out more about the range of hearing protection on offer visit www.specsavers.co.uk/hearing.

To book an appointment at Specsavers Hemel Hempstead you can call the store on 01442 212141 or you can book online: https://www.specsavers.co.uk/stores/hemelhempstead