Hemel golf course recognised alongside iconic UK courses

Little Hay Golf Complex in Hemel Hempstead has been awarded ‘Highly Recommended’ status for 2025 by Golfshake, one of the leading independent golf course review platforms in the UK and Europe. This accolade recognises courses that consistently deliver exceptional experiences, as judged by golfers.

This year, local course Little Hay joins a select group recognised globally by Golfshake, standing alongside prestigious names such as The Belfry, Gleneagles and St Mellion.

The 'Highly Recommended' status is determined from reviews submitted by golfers throughout 2024. To qualify, courses must receive at least seven independent reviews and achieve a rating greater than 90%. This means that golfers who visited Little Hay felt their experience matched their expectations and that they would confidently recommend the venue to others.

Reviews submitted to Golfshake highlighted the positive experiences at Little Hay, with comments such as: “Great condition and very friendly staff,” “Beautiful course in great condition and well worth the green fees, would definitely play it again,” “Even at this time of year, the course played well,” and “Nice open parkland course with nice views and variation of holes.”

Matt Schofield from Little Hay Golf Complex commented: “We’re incredibly proud to receive the ‘Highly Recommended’ status from Golfshake. This recognition is particularly meaningful as it’s based directly on the feedback from customers. We’re committed to providing an enjoyable, welcoming and high-quality experience for all golfers, and this is real encouragement to keep building on that. To be recognised alongside some of the most prestigious courses in the UK reinforces the value our local course offers to the wider golfing community.”