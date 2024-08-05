Hemel cyclist's fundraising bicycle adventure from Norway to Malta

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Dan is currently in Germany after starting his bicycle journey from Norway to Malta. Riding through 11 countries along the way.

Dan is cycling 6500km Norway to Malta Raising money for Alzheimer’s.

After a successful cycle challenge last year covering 1200+ miles from lands end to John O’Groats and climbing the 3 peaks en route unsupported, Dan has decided this year to give himself a bigger challenge raising money along the way for a great charity, the 84 day challenge!

Dan, who has lived in Hemel all his life, is an inspiration to his family, who are all so proud of him.

Wet weather but the ride goes on

If you would like to help motivate him along his way and donate to the Alzheimer's charity please do so using the link below.

Keep going Dan, your sister, brothers, mum, dad and all your nieces and nephews are cheering you on!