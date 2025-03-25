Hemel care home residents make new feathered friends

A group of budgies brought back treasured memories of residents’ own pet birds on a visit to a Hemel Hempstead care home.

Budgies Doc, Grumpy, Happy, Sleepy and Bashful, were not only a sensory delight for those living at Water Mill House Care Home on Rose Lane, with their happy chatter and bright colours, but they also reminded residents of happy times as children caring for their own budgerigars.

Judith Oates, aged 87, is living with dementia and was one of the first to ask for time with their new feathered friends.

She said: “When I was a child I had five budgies, they were yellow and green, and each one had their own personality.

“I loved looking after them, feeding them, and listening to their cheerful chatter. Those were happy times, filled with the simple pleasure pets give, bringing joy and companionship.”

For one resident, Ruth Tyler, aged 85, the visit brought back strong memories of her beloved pets Minty and Sky.

She said: “When I was 10 years old I had a green budgie named Minty and a blue one that I called Sky. I would spend hours talking to them and watching them hop around their cage.

“The budgies that visited the home were beautiful and I loved talking to them and hearing their chirrup back to me. There is something very calming about a little budgie.”

The dementia and palliative care specialist home organised for the team from Performing Pets to bring the birds for a visit as part of an animal-assisted therapy session.

The home’s lifestyle coordinator, Colin Levy, said: “For individuals living with dementia, memories of childhood pets can be an important link to their past, evoking emotions and moments that may otherwise seem lost.

“Encouraging conversations about past pets, looking at old photographs, or even visiting an aviary can help trigger positive emotions in those with dementia. Sometimes, all it takes is the sound of birdsong or the sight of a fluttering wing to unlock a memory and bring a moment of clarity and joy.

“In the journey through dementia, the past can sometimes seem unreachable—but with the help of beloved pets, even those long gone moments of connection can still shine through.”

The 65-bed care home provides residential, nursing, specialist dementia and end of life care.

Colin continued: “The visit brought back fond memories for many of our residents and started lots of conversations. One resident, Linda, recalled visiting her auntie who had a pet budgie called Georgie.

“Judith remembered having a mix of green and blue budgies when she was a child. She had a huge smile on her face when the budgies sat on her hand. Though some details may have faded from memory, the joy the budgies brought to her remains imprinted on her heart.”

Home manager Victoria Forsythe added: “Reminiscence is an important aspect of our care at Water Mill House and animal-assisted therapy is a wonderful way of helping our residents to recall precious moments from their younger days.

“It’s equally as important to focus on creating new experiences for our residents, and these colourful characters charmed many of our residents today with their sweet natures.”

Water Mill House Care Home were finalists in the Dignity in Care category at the East of England Great British Care Awards 2023. The care home also provides expert care to adults with a range of support needs including rehab following a stroke or amputation, paralysis, Muscular Dystrophy, Multiple Sclerosis and Parkinson’s.