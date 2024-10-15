Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Let's go fly a kite! Care home residents in Hemel Hempstead have found a new hobby in flying their homemade kites on the National Trust’s Dunstable Downs.

Linda, Judith and Wendy are residents at Water Mill House Care Home in Hemel Hempstead, a 65-bed care home that provides nursing, dementia, residential and end of life care.

Accompanied by members of the care home team, the ladies spent the afternoon kite flying and enjoying the fresh air and breathtaking views to be found at the highest point in Bedfordshire.

Linda West has been a resident at Water Mill House since April, the 80-year-old recently expressed a wish to fly a kite, something she has fond memories of doing as a child.

Her wish was granted as the care home team organised for Linda and her friends Judith and Wendy to take to the skies.

“I remember flying kites with my father when I was a little girl,” said Linda.

“I recall him helping me to set it up, both of us running along with it, and the excitement of watching the kite soar through the air, it’s a lasting childhood memory for me.

“Although it was almost 70 years since I’d done it, the memories came flooding back and it was so much fun!”

The team made it possible for Judith, who has mobility issues, to participate

Not only did the home’s dedicated activities team plan the event for the three friends, but they also helped the ladies make their own mini kites during the home’s weekly art group.

The activity also triggered memories for resident Wendy Pottle, aged 84.

“I used to fly kites with my children when they were young,” she remembered. “I loved it on the Downs, it was such a beautiful day.”

The home’s dedicated activities team offers a varied programme catering for all hobbies and interests with access to a mini bus for days out and trips to nearby places of interest.

Jenny Beaumont, lifestyle manager at the care home on Rose Lane, organised what she hopes will be the first of many kite flying outings.

“There were quite a few laughs at the start of the trip as we all tried to remember how to set up the kites!” laughed Jenny.

“It is a very weather-dependent pastime, but we were lucky to have a sunny breezy day for it. The ladies had lots of fun and we talked so much about what they used to do as children, or with their own kids. They are looking forward to going again very soon.”

For resident Judith James, aged 86, the trip was an opportunity to try something new as she had never flown a kite before.

“I had no idea what to expect,” said Judith, “I’m not as mobile as I was but the team made it possible for me to go and I absolutely loved it. How wonderful to still be having new experiences at my age!”

Home manager Victoria Forsythe also accompanied the residents on their first kite flying adventure.

“We are lucky to have somewhere like this on our doorstep, so when Linda mentioned the joy she felt kite flying as a child, we jumped at the chance for her to be able to relive that experience.

“As much as reminiscence is an important aspect of our care at Water Mill House, we also focus on creating new experiences for our residents.”

The group finished their day watching other Dunstable Downs visitors fly their kites.