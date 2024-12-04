Hemel care home marks 10-year anniversary with party for its ‘extended family’

A care home in Hemel Hempstead has marked its 10-year anniversary with residents and their families joining in a special party to celebrate the occasion.

Water Mill House Care Home is a 65-bed care home which provides nursing, dementia, residential and end of life care.

The milestone was commemorated with WaterFest, a special party to thank its residents for choosing Water Mill House as their home and recognise the team’s care and commitment. The celebration had a festival vibe and party goers were entertained by a Queen tribute act.

Home manager Victoria Forsythe has been in her role for four years and describes the care home as an ‘extended family’. She said: “The home is much more than a job and I enjoy the sense of family that exists here.

Home manager Victoria Forsythe recognises the team members who have worked at Water Mill House for 10 years

“Water Mill House truly is the residents’ home, where we are guests who feel fortunate and privileged to be welcomed every day.

“Every member of our highly trained and compassionate team is a permanent employee, we don’t have any temporary or agency workers, meaning that we build close relationships with our residents and provide care tailored to their needs.

“Our residents’ families and friends are supported to play an active part in their loved one’s life, so they become part of our home’s family too.

“The party was a fab opportunity to get everyone together!”

Residents join in the singing at WaterFest

In addition to its elderly care, Water Mill House provides expert care to adults with a range of support needs including rehabilitation following a stroke or amputation, paralysis, Muscular Dystrophy, Multiple Sclerosis and Parkinson’s.

During the celebration, Victoria recognised the home’s long-serving team members who have each worked at the care home for 10 years, including nurse Josy Jose, care supervisor Paul Langton, and bistro manager Tracy Macdonald (pictured accepting her certificate, Champagne and bouquet of flowers).

Care supervisor Paul, who joined the team in December 2014, said: “I have thoroughly enjoyed my 10 years working at Water Mill House. The care home is a big part of my life, it’s even where I met my wife nine years ago!

“It’s a joy to be part of a team of people that are always willing to help each other. It is a privilege to get to know our lovely residents and their families. Knowing that I have made a positive impact on the residents’ lives is a big part of why I love my job.”

Team members and residents join in the singing and dancing to Queen tribute act

The dementia specialist care home has Platinum Status in Gold Standards Framework for end-of-life care and strong links with local hospices.

Victoria explained: “We have proudly held the accreditation since 2019, it is one of our greatest achievements over the last decade as it recognises our ongoing commitment to support our residents during the last months or years of their life.”

This year, members of the Water Mill House team volunteered to be trained in Namaste Care, a holistic, person-centred approach to supporting people in the later stages of dementia.

The initiative supports people with advanced dementia to engage in therapeutic, multi-sensory activities that can help improve their quality of life.

The Water Mill House team mark 10 years of caring

Victoria continued: “Residents are supported to engage with a range of meaningful sensory activities, such as massage, listening to music, and looking through a personalised memory box, it helps to promote deep rest and relaxation, an important part of dementia care.

“We also have plans to launch a Zen Den at the home, so watch this space!”