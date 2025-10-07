Hemel care home celebrates Indian culture with a ‘vibrant treat for the senses’

The celebration, which took place on August 29, was organised by the team at Water Mill House Care Home, a 65-bed care home on Rose Lane.

Indian members of the care home team volunteered to share their culture with residents and fellow team members by wearing traditional dress, bringing in authentic Indian dishes for everyone to try, and teaching residents a few traditional Indian dance moves.

Water Mill House provides expert care to adults with a range of support needs including rehab following a stroke or amputation, paralysis, Muscular Dystrophy, Multiple Sclerosis and Parkinson’s, as well as residential, nursing, specialist dementia and end of life care.

Indian resident Dinkar Patel, aged 88, was thrilled to participate in the event and received an extra special surprise on the day when his daughter made an appearance wearing traditional Indian dress.

Dinkar said: “It was a fantastic event with great music, food, and atmosphere – a true celebration of south east Asian culture. The food brought back wonderful memories and the flavours were incredible. It was a joy to experience something so different and special.”

“It was wonderful to see everyone dressed up for the occasion, especially my daughter Minat. I loved the opportunity to share the day with her. I can’t wait for the next one!”

Dinkar has a spinal injury from a fall and now uses a wheelchair. When he first moved into the care home, in October 2023, he could only move his head but with a personalised physiotherapy programme he has gained core strength and has improved movement in his upper and lower body.

Minat Patel, Dinkar’s daughter, added: “I loved the idea of bringing everyone together in a festival-style celebration. As a multicultural family, we found it really uplifting and thoroughly enjoyed the celebrations.”

The language café served as a tribute to Indian culture and traditions, allowing the care home community to experience Indian culture first-hand.

Irfan Valappil, care assistant at Water Mill House, is from India and was happy to help organise the event. He said: “The atmosphere was so lively and warm, and it was a real pleasure to help bring the event together to create a vibrant treat for the senses for our residents.

“The afternoon was filled with music, laughter, and the irresistible aroma of traditional Indian delicacies. The team created a beautiful flower carpet, with a mix of real and faux flowers. It was great to see our residents enjoying the chance to experience India’s rich traditions.”

Following the entertainment, guests enjoyed a selection of Indian cuisine, drinks and music. Savoury snacks included chicken samosas, vegetable rolls, mutton rolls and fish cutlets, followed by sweet treats such as butter cake, peda, gulab jamun, and kesari.

Bailey Lawrence, deputy manager at Water Mill House Care Home, said: “The event was not only a feast for the senses but also a chance to bring people together. It was wonderful to see our residents so engaged, smiling, and enjoying the celebration.

“The Indian snacks and sweets were a highlight – it truly made the day memorable for everyone.

“Our first language café highlighted the power of culture, community, and food in creating meaningful moments for residents. This ethos underpins the compassionate person-centred care delivered by our team.

“It was wonderful to have Dinkar’s daughter join us for the celebration. We support residents' families and friends to play an active part in their loved one's life and become part of our home’s family too.

“We have a diverse range of different cultures among our team, and our residents, and we want everyone to be celebrated. We have already had a Romanian language café and are planning a German-themed café for October.”

1 . Contributed Pranali and Bailey create a beautiful flower carpet Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Contributed Water Mill House Care Home celebrates its first Language Cafe Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Contributed Lucy from Water Mill House with Dinkar Patel and daughter Minat Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4 . Contributed Indian resident Dinkar Patel, aged 88, was thrilled to participate in the event Photo: Submitted Photo Sales