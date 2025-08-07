Hemel-based charity appoints first ever Patron, the Lord Lieutenant of Hertfordshire

Hertfordshire-based charity, Playskill, is proud to announce the appointment of its first ever Patron – Lord-Lieutenant of Hertfordshire, Robert Voss CBE CStJ.

This landmark appointment reflects the Lord-Lieutenant’s longstanding support for Playskill, which provides free specialist therapies and support to pre-school children with physical disabilities, and their families. As the Monarch’s personal representative in the county, Robert brings prestige and visibility to the charity’s mission - helping Playskill reach more families in need of early intervention services.

Playskill’s unique one-stop-shop helps to develop key life skills of children with physical disabilities, using play as a tool for development - while the children are having fun, they are also learning to crawl, stand, eat, communicate and walk. The Charity’s free term-time specialist playgroups provide expert therapies (physiotherapy, occupational and speech & language therapy) tailored to the child’s needs; alongside essential support and training for parents; an all-important network of fellow parents; and respite events for the whole family all year round.

The only charity of its kind in Hertfordshire, and one of only a few in the country, Playskill steps in during the crucial early intervention window (age 0 to five) when the brain is developing faster than at any other time.

“Ever since I first visited Playskill, about seven years ago, I have been incredibly impressed with the way the charity supports very young children with disabilities, helping them to develop in many different ways. The care and love shown, not only to the children, but the family as a whole, is heartwarming. From singing “the wheels on the bus” to visiting Santa’s grotto, I have enjoyed each visit.

"To now become Patron of this wonderful charity gives me enormous pleasure. I hope to be able to help Playskill develop and grow to continue helping even more children and their families in and around Hertfordshire," said Robert Voss CBE CStJ.

“Appointing our first Patron is a major milestone for Playskill,” said Niki Michael, CEO of Playskill. “Robert has been a passionate advocate for our work, and we’re thrilled to formalise this relationship. His support will be invaluable as we continue to expand our reach and impact.”

If you, or someone you know could be eligible for Playskill's support, or you are an interested in supporting the cause, visit www.playskill.org for more information.