Hemel and Berkhamsted Cats Protection are looking for a forever home for Amber
and live on Freeview channel 276
She loves to play, especially in her tunnel and chasing and retrieving her toys, a very playful and active little lady who is now looking for someone to share this fun with!
She loves to be in your company and is very happy for strokes and cuddles.
She is not a lap cat at the moment but she will seek you out and settle down with you.
She would be happier in a family environment and possibly with a cat-friendly cat, to be discussed.
She would love a garden to explore once she has had her ‘settling-in’ period; away from main/through roads.
If you are interested and would like to find out more about Amber, contact the Cats Protection on: 0345 371 1851 or visit: www.cats.org.uk/hemelhempstead.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.