Hemel and Berkhamsted Cats Protection are looking for a forever home for Amber

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This little lady is Amber who is 7-months-old.

She loves to play, especially in her tunnel and chasing and retrieving her toys, a very playful and active little lady who is now looking for someone to share this fun with!

She loves to be in your company and is very happy for strokes and cuddles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She is not a lap cat at the moment but she will seek you out and settle down with you.

Amber

She would be happier in a family environment and possibly with a cat-friendly cat, to be discussed.

She would love a garden to explore once she has had her ‘settling-in’ period; away from main/through roads.