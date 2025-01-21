Helping Herts raises over £318,000 in 2024 for its partner charities and welcomes new ones for 2025

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Helping Herts, the official charity for Stort Valley Rotary, is thrilled to announce that an impressive £318,639 was raised in 2024 to support local causes.

These funds will directly benefit over 50,000 children and young people across Hertfordshire and have been distributed among 12 vital charities*, with standout contributions to Playskill (£45,732), Herts Young Homeless (£38,856), and SPACE (£31,381).

On January 16, Helping Herts and all its charity partners came together at the University of Hertfordshire to celebrate this incredible milestone and discuss exciting plans for 2025. The event highlighted the collective achievements of the past year and fostered collaboration for the year ahead.

Co-founder of Helping Herts, Gordon Morrison said: “We’re incredibly proud of what Helping Herts achieved in 2024. The generosity and enthusiasm of our supporters, from individuals to businesses, have allowed us to make a real impact across the county. Together, we’ve supported causes that improve the lives of children, young people, and families in Hertfordshire.”

Looking ahead, Helping Herts is excited to welcome three new charity partners for 2025: GRIT – Growing Resilience in Teens, a Hitchin based charity; Herts Inclusive Theatre in St Albans, and Future Living Hertford. These organisations will further expand the charity’s mission to support young people across the county.

Helping Herts offers vital support to charity partners through training, networking, and collaboration opportunities. These initiatives equip charities with the tools they need to maximise their impact, connect with like-minded organisations and professionals, and foster partnerships that increase the overall reach and effectiveness of charitable initiatives.

Plans for 2025 are already underway, with a target to raise £350,000. Upcoming highlights include the 12 Miles for 12 Charities in February, the Great Big Cycle for Herts in April, and the Great Big Walk for Herts in May.

Co-founder of Helping Herts, Jim Tatchell added: “We’re excited about our plans for 2025, which include a number of events designed to bring the community together. From physical challenges to networking opportunities, there’s something for everyone to get involved in. This year, we aim to not only raise funds but also inspire greater participation and collaboration across Hertfordshire.”

Helping Herts invites businesses, schools, and local groups to join these initiatives. Whether through sponsorship, volunteering, or taking part in events, there are countless ways to support local charities and make a difference.

For more information or to get involved, visit www.helpingherts.com.