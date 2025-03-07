Health and Social Care Minister visits patients and staff at Watford General Hospital

The Health and Social Care Minister, Baroness Merron, visited Watford General Hospital yesterday (Thursday, March 6) where patients are amongst the first in the country to receive lifesaving medicines made from the plasma of UK donors.

The plasma-derived products, which will be rolled out nationwide over the coming weeks, mark the first time in 25 years that UK-sourced plasma has been used for this purpose.

Around 17,000 NHS patients with immune deficiencies and rare diseases rely on vital human donated plasma to save or improve their lives, which are also used in Emergency Medicine for childbirth and trauma care.

Baroness Merron was joined on the visit by Professor Sir Stephen Powis, National Medical Director of NHS England, and Dr Jo Farrar, Chief Executive of NHS Blood and Transplant.

Dr Jo Farrar, Chief Executive of NHS Blood and Transplant, Baroness Merron, Health and Social Care Minister and Professor Sir Stephen Powis, National Medical Director of NHS England.

They talked to staff and patients at the Helen Donald Unit, which provides care for people with weaker immune systems and require regular intravenous therapy.

Dean Ward, 51, from Hemel Hempstead, who was one of two patients receiving the plasma, said he had been coming for regular treatment for two years for a rare neurology condition which damages the nerves that connect the brain and spinal cord to the muscles.

“This treatment has saved my life. I spent seven months in a hospital bed and couldn’t move. I couldn’t do anything.

“It means I can now move around and get home. I’m a regular on the ward and know the staff well. I’m to blame for bringing all the chocolate in. They’re a great team and look after me very well."

During the two-hour tour, the minister also met the team behind the Trust’s award-winning virtual hospital. The facility has freed up thousands of beds over that period by caring for some patients from the comfort of their own homes using monitoring technology and specialist support.

Speaking after the visit, Baroness Merron said: “It was wonderful to meet staff and patients today and to see for myself how plasma treatment can change people’s lives.

“As part of our Plan for Change, we are improving access to life-saving treatments for thousands of NHS patients and strengthening healthcare security.

“West Herts is a key example of this – delivering high-quality care for the patients, through the passion and hard work of their staff.”

Matthew Coats, Chief Executive of West Herts, said: “It was a pleasure to host the Minister today and to showcase some of the brilliant, innovative work our teams are involved in.

“We shared with Baroness our approach to improving patient safety, driving down waiting times, and how we’re embracing technology to care for more of our patients from their own home. "