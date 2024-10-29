Health and Social Care leader wins national award

A senior leader in social care has been recognised for his dedication to empowering staff and helping deliver outstanding care and support at the 2024 Social Care Leadership Awards.

Francis Zvoma, head of care and supported housing for regulated services at Hightown Housing Association - which is based in Hemel Hempstead, was honoured with the 'Executive Home Care Leader Award' at a prestigious ceremony held at The London Marriot, Grosvenor Square, in London. Francis emerged as a standout from 14 finalists in this competitive category.

The judges remarked, “Francis is a standout leader known for his impact on both staff and service users. His open communication and mentorship foster growth, empowering staff to deliver exceptional care. Having recently completed a Level 7 in Health and Social Care, Francis exemplifies dedication, resilience and lifelong learning.”

Nominated by his team for his "open communication and active listening among many qualities," Francis is widely respected as an effective leader who actively encourages his team of managers to develop future leaders and create new opportunities for growth. He is committed to enhancing lives by cultivating a skilled, responsive and supportive workforce.

Francis Zvoma with his managers at the award ceremony.

With over 22 years of experience in social care, Francis is passionate about delivering high-quality support that fosters independence. He oversees over 35 Learning disability services including nine Care Quality Commission (CQC) registered care homes across Hertfordshire, Buckinghamshire, and Berkshire, providing housing and support services to individuals with diverse needs.

The Social Care Leadership Awards, organised by Care Talk Magazine, recognise excellence in senior leadership within the sector.

Reflecting on his win, Francis shared:

“I was surprised to have been shortlisted and to have won is simply amazing. This recognition truly reflects my teams hard work, commitment and unwavering support. Being nominated by them is the highest compliment I could receive. Every success we have achieved has been a true team effort and I feel incredibly fortunate to work alongside such a group of talented and passionate individuals who inspire me every day."

Francis dedicated the award to his team saying that “the award reinforces our collaborative spirit and it is only through our shared commitment to excellence that we continue to change lives.”