Have you seen missing teenager Bailey from Hemel Hempstead?

By Olga Norford
Published 13th Jun 2025, 13:01 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Police are appealing for the public’s help in tracing a teenager from Hemel Hempstead.

Bailey, aged 15, was last seen near Lincoln Drive in South Oxhey, at around 9.50am on Monday, June 9.

He is described as around 5ft 10in tall, and was last seen wearing a black North Face jacket, grey joggers and white trainers.

Bailey also has links to Watford.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Bailey, 15, was last seen near Lincoln Drive in South Oxhey, at around 9.50am on Monday (9/6)placeholder image
Bailey, 15, was last seen near Lincoln Drive in South Oxhey, at around 9.50am on Monday (9/6)

Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare.

If you have seen Bailey or have information about where he has been you can report this by:

Calling 999 immediately if you believe you are with Bailey now or have seen him in the last few moments, quoting ISR 814 of 9 June 2025.

Filling out our online reporting form at https://www.herts.police.uk/report

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Speaking to an operator in our Force Communications Room via online web chat at https://www.herts.police.uk/contact

Calling our non-emergency telephone number 101 if you have information about where he has been.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

News you can trust since 1858
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice