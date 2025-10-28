Harpenden & Berkhamsted MP ranks among Parliament's most active new voices

Victoria speaking in the Chamber

New data from PoliMonitor has revealed that Victoria Collins, MP for Harpenden & Berkhamsted, ranks among the top 20 most active new MPs in her first year in Parliament, out of 335 first-time MPs elected in the 2024 general election.

The comprehensive figures show that Victoria has made an impressive 617 total parliamentary contributions in the first 12 months since her election in July 2024, nearly three times the average of 216 contributions made by other new MPs, placing her in the top 6% of new MPs for activity.

Victoria has submitted 403 written questions to Government ministers across various departments, almost four times the average of 108 questions submitted by her fellow new MPs in the same time period. These questions have scrutinised policy decisions and sought answers on behalf of local residents on issues ranging from healthcare and education to transport and the environment.

She also made 90 spoken contributions in the House of Commons chamber in the first 12 months, significantly above the average of 64, participating actively in debates and ensuring the voices of Harpenden, Berkhamsted, Tring and the surrounding villages are heard at the heart of Government.

Additionally, she signed 124 early day motions - nearly three times the average of 44 EDMs submitted from fellow new MPs, using this parliamentary mechanism to highlight issues of concern to constituents and draw attention to matters requiring Government action.

​After Victoria’s first year in Parliament the numbers continue to rise as she raises issues on behalf of local residents and leads the party on Science, Innovation and Technology.

The PoliMonitor data also reveals that the Liberal Democrats are the most active opposition party in Parliament, Liberal Democrats taking up 50% of the top 20. Further data shows that new Liberal Democrat MPs, despite being the third party, are hot on the heels of the government in terms of contributions. This reflects the party's commitment to holding the Government to account and championing the concerns of communities across the country.​

Commenting on the figures, Victoria said: "When I was elected last July, I vowed to make the voices and needs of Harpenden, Berkhamsted, Tring, and our villages heard. Every question I table, every debate I contribute to, and every motion I support is driven by the concerns and priorities of local residents who contact me seeking help and raising issues that matter to them.

"Being an MP is an enormous privilege, and I take my responsibility to represent our area seriously. Whether it's fighting for better health and social care services, campaigning for better transport links, or standing up for our environment, I'm working every day to make a difference for the people who elected me and am actively working to hold this Government to account.

"I'm proud to be part of a Liberal Democrat team that is working tirelessly to scrutinise Government policy and fight for the issues that matter most to our communities. Parliament should be a place where people's voices are heard, questions get answered, and real change happens. I will continue to be a strong, active voice for our area in Parliament, and I'm grateful to everyone who has brought their concerns and ideas to me over the past year."

Figures - Data from 335 new MPs elected from 2024 General Election.

Top 6% of MPs: 19 / 335 = 0.057

0.057 x 100 = 5.7 (rounded up to 6%)

Parliamentary Activity average: 72,270 / 335 = 215.731 (rounded up to 216)

Written Question average: 36,157 / 335 = 107.931 (rounded up to 108)

Spoken Contribution average: 21,323 / 335 = 63.651 (rounded up to 64)

EDM average: 14,790 / 335 = 44.149 (rounded down to 44)

Full PoliMonitor briefing and data can be found here.