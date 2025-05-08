Great Food Club Launches in Hertfordshire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Great Food Club – a network that shines a light on outstanding independent food and drink businesses – has launched in Hertfordshire. Founded 15 years ago in Leicestershire, Great Food Club has grown into a trusted guide for food lovers, highlighting independent farm shops, pubs, restaurants, cafés and producers that go above and beyond. Now, the club is expanding its reach with the launch of Great Food Club Hertfordshire.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Great Food Club Hertfordshire currently has a website ( www.greatfoodclub.co.uk/herts), an email newsletter, and Instagram and Facebook social media accounts (@greatfoodclubherts). In the pipeline are a printed Handbook, a phone app and an annual awards.

Heading up GFC Herts is James Latham from St Albans, supported by fellow Hertfordshire resident Philip Seaman, who has deep ties to the county's food scene. Together, working with the existing Great Food Club team in the East Midlands, they will curate and grow a Hertfordshire network of outstanding independents run by passionate locals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our aim is simple," said James. "We want to champion excellent food and drink independents, celebrate them, show people where they are, and create a community of like-minded Hertfordshire food-lovers.

James Latham (left) and Philip Seaman (right), The Great Food Club Hertfordshire team

"All our recommendations are on merit, we’ve visited every business in person, so readers can 100% trust them as authentic and honest."

The new Hertfordshire section launches with over 20 handpicked venues, with many more to come as the team continues to explore the County of Opportunity.

To let us know about your favourite places, please get in touch with James at [email protected]