Great Food Club Launches in Hertfordshire
Great Food Club Hertfordshire currently has a website ( www.greatfoodclub.co.uk/herts), an email newsletter, and Instagram and Facebook social media accounts (@greatfoodclubherts). In the pipeline are a printed Handbook, a phone app and an annual awards.
Heading up GFC Herts is James Latham from St Albans, supported by fellow Hertfordshire resident Philip Seaman, who has deep ties to the county's food scene. Together, working with the existing Great Food Club team in the East Midlands, they will curate and grow a Hertfordshire network of outstanding independents run by passionate locals.
"Our aim is simple," said James. "We want to champion excellent food and drink independents, celebrate them, show people where they are, and create a community of like-minded Hertfordshire food-lovers.
"All our recommendations are on merit, we’ve visited every business in person, so readers can 100% trust them as authentic and honest."
The new Hertfordshire section launches with over 20 handpicked venues, with many more to come as the team continues to explore the County of Opportunity.
To let us know about your favourite places, please get in touch with James at [email protected]