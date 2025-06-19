Girls’ Cricket Festival a glorious success at Berkhamsted Cricket Club’s 150th Anniversary celebration

On Monday 16 June, Berkhamsted Cricket Club hosted a spectacular Girls’ Primary Cricket Festival to mark its 150th anniversary and it was a day to remember.

With clear blue skies and a buzz of excitement in the air, 76 primary school girls came together for a vibrant day of competitive yet inclusive cricket.

The festival, aimed at Year 5 and 6 girls, celebrated the rapid growth of girls’ cricket both at Berkhamsted CC and in local schools. From powerful batting to accurate bowling and agile fielding, the standard of play across all matches was outstanding , a testament to the development of the sport among young female players.

The event began with a flourish as Berkhamsted’s Town Crier, Ian Bristow, opened proceedings, much to the delight of the pupils. Adding to the sense of occasion, the Mayor of Berkhamsted, Councillor Sue Jordan, attended to present medals and trophies in the afternoon.

Matches underway

Each of the eight schools took part in round-robin group games before progressing into Cup, Plate, and Diamond Cricket Finals.

The festival concluded with the following results:

Cup Final Winners: Berkhamsted Prep

Cup Runners-Up: Westbrook Hay

Plate Final Winners: Belmont, Mill Hill Prep

Plate Runners-Up: Abbot’s Hill School

Diamond Cricket Cup Winners: Lyonsdown

Diamond Cup Runners-Up: Bridgewater School

Diamond Plate Winners: St Joseph’s in the Park

Diamond Plate Runners-Up: St Mary’s Primary School

All participants received commemorative medals marking the club’s 150th anniversary, with every match supported by enthusiastic and highly skilled Berkhamsted CC Coaches and Sports Leaders from Ashlyns School and Abbot’s Hill School. Their collaboration and leadership were praised by all in attendance.

Berkhamsted Town Crier opens the event

Julian Dent, President of Berkhamsted Cricket Club, reflected on the day, saying: “It is just wonderful to see so many girls playing cricket on our beautiful grounds. We hope this is the first of many years of the club bringing local schools together. We are also grateful to our Junior sponsors, Abbot’s Hill School, part of the Mill Hill Education Group, for supporting the organisation of this special event, as well as our terrific grounds team who prepared the additional wickets.”

Festival organiser Leon Roberts added: “The energy and enthusiasm of the pupils taking part was infectious. I loved seeing so many girls smiling, competing, and improving. We hope some of them will now go on to join a cricket club. Next year, we’d love to grow the festival even further and welcome more local schools to take part. This is a fantastic way to bring our community together and to celebrate girls’ cricket.”

The event is one of several marking Berkhamsted Cricket Club’s 150th year, with more celebrations planned for 22 and 29 June.

For more information and photos from the day, visit www.berkhamstedcc.com