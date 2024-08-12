Getting your exam results? Hertfordshire County Council is here to help

By Hertfordshire County Council Press Office
Contributor
Published 12th Aug 2024, 15:13 GMT
This summer, young people receiving their A Level, T Level or GCSE results can get support from Hertfordshire County Council as they decide on their next steps.

Waiting for exam results can be an anxious time but help is on hand. Young people who are feeling worried or overwhelmed are encouraged to find out more about local wellbeing support from Just Talk (justtalkherts.org).

Hertfordshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Education, Libraries and Lifelong Learning, Cllr Caroline Clapper, said: “As exam results days approach, I want to wish good luck to all students in Hertfordshire. Completing exams is a huge milestone and success comes in different forms. It’s important to celebrate the achievement whatever the result.

“Many of Hertfordshire’s young people will now be considering their next steps, either into the world of work, possibly through one of the county’s exciting apprenticeships on offer or carry on with their educational journey. Whatever the choice, help is on hand at Hertfordshire County Council, and I wish our young people every success for the future.”

Two young women open their exam resultsTwo young women open their exam results
Whether the results are better or worse than expected, Hertfordshire County Council’s Services for Young People (SfYP) can provide information and impartial advice to help students with their important choices. They can support young people to rethink their plans or explore new options, if needed.

On both exam results days, SfYP Advisers are available in schools and at young people’s centres across the county. For more information on centre opening times, locations or to book an appointment visit the SfYP website

Young people can also register for jobs, apprenticeships or traineeships to get job alerts (via text or email) in the occupational categories they are interested in. They will receive job details, including how to apply, and be offered further support.

Young people can also visit Hertfordshire Opportunities Portal (HOP) for more information on job opportunities, apprenticeships, courses, career fairs and events in Hertfordshire.

