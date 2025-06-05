Get your bikes summer ready, with Hemel Garden Communities and DENS Bike Project

To celebrate Bike Week (June 9-15), Hemel Garden Communities has teamed up with DENS Bike Project to give people the chance to win a voucher towards a bike service, repair or bike purchase from DENS Bike Project. There will be one chance to win a £100 voucher, with five £50 and fifteen £25 vouchers given away over five weeks. It’s the perfect opportunity to get your bike into tip top shape and enjoy more cycling this summer.

Bike Week shines a spotlight on the many ways cycling benefits us all - from boosting health and wellbeing to cutting carbon emissions and creating more connected communities. It’s a week to celebrate the simple joy of getting on a bike and to inspire others to give it a go.

DENS Bike Project offers bike repairs and a wide range of bike servicing option

Encouraging more walking and cycling is central to Hemel Garden Communities' Transport Vision and Strategy, ensuring that active travel is a priority not just in new neighbourhoods within the programme area, but across the existing town of Hemel Hempstead as well.

DENS Bike Project, which is based in Gadebridge, Hemel Hempstead provides opportunities for DENS clients to learn bike maintenance skills and build their confidence in a supportive environment.

Under the supervision of the Bike Project staff, clients learn to refurbish bikes that have been donated to DENS, which they then sell to help fund the project. Each participant gets to keep a bike they have worked on. The Bike Project also offers bike repairs and a wide range of bike servicing options.

Nathalie Bateman, Programme Manager for Hemel Garden Communities, adds: “We are delighted to partner with DENS to make sure people’s bikes are in good condition this summer. Cycling has so many health and wellbeing benefits, as well as being an affordable way to travel. We would love to see more people in Hemel Hempstead enjoying the summer on their bikes.”

DENS Bike Project is based in Gadebridge, Hemel Hempstead.

Adam Dabrowski, from DENS Bike Project says: “We are proud to have helped so many people in the town get their bikes back into good working condition and keep them cycling. The Bike Project gives people experiencing homelessness, poverty or social exclusion a chance to build skills and boost self-esteem, while also helping to save bikes from landfill. We are passionate about supporting people and promoting sustainability in the local area.”