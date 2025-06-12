Galleria proud to support driving aid to Ukraine

The Galleria, Hatfield is honoured to be partnering with Driving Aid to Ukraine, a not-for-profit organisation that helps deliver UK aid directly to Ukraine's borders.

Established charities often find it challenging to deliver and operate within conflict zones, so the organisation helps fill that gap, and The Galleria is proudly supplying storage for the donations they have received.

44 pallets are currently being stored at The Galleria. These predominantly contain children's clothing which will be distributed to orphanages, IDP individual families, children's hospitals, and care centres.

There is also 5 tons of disinfectant which will be distributed to hospitals, rehab units and IDP centres, with further medical equipment on its way.

Driving Aid to Ukraine

13 million Ukrainians (30% of the population) are displaced; many have lost everything, including loved ones. There is an increase in single-parent families and orphans, so raising funds to pay for fuel to transport aid is a priority.

There are number of ways that support can be provided to Driving Aid to Ukraine. To donate to directly cover transport costs please visit https://drivingaidtoukraine.org/donate-now.

The organisation is also currently requiring volunteers with experience in gaining corporate donations, grant writing and general fundraising. If interested, please contact Michael at [email protected].

Anthony Greener, Retail Manager at The Galleria said “We are delighted that we are able to support Driving Aid to Ukraine by providing them with the storage they require. The work they are doing to coordinate donations being delivered to Ukraine is invaluable.”

For more information about the organisation and how you can help, please visit https://drivingaidtoukraine.org/