From grief to grit: Angela and Michelle’s Slimming World to 5K journey

Michelle & Angela enjoying their 5K

Two Hemel Hempstead women have taken their Slimming World success to a whole new level—by running their first 5K after shedding nearly 13 stone between them.

Angela and Michelle, members of the Slimming World group in Highfield, have not only transformed their bodies but also their confidence, mental health, and outlook on life. Their story is one of friendship, resilience, and the power of community support.

Angela, who’s lost an incredible 8st 11.5lbs, joined Slimming World after the loss of her mum led to a period of emotional eating and weight gain. “Since joining Slimming World, my life has changed massively,” she says. “I’m so much more active—I enjoy walking, horse riding, bike riding, and now running. Couch to 5K inspired me to shed a further 10lbs, build muscle, and boost my confidence. It’s also helped my anxiety and mental health by giving me a reason to leave the comfort of my house. And I get to do it with my Bestie!”

Michelle, who’s lost 4st 2.5lbs, joined to get back the support she’d experienced before. “I needed to sort my weight out and knew I couldn’t do it alone,” she shares. “The best thing about my weight loss is the friends I’ve made along the way. I couldn’t have lost over 4 stone without all the support from our group.”

Michelle & Angela - Almost 13 stone gone forever

Their Consultant, Haylea, says: “Angela and Michelle are shining examples of what’s possible when you combine determination with the right support. Slimming World isn’t just about losing weight—it’s about gaining confidence, strength, and a sense of belonging. Their journey from the scales to the finish line is nothing short of inspiring.”

