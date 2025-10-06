Freestyle Star Jay Rosa talks mental health on Mix 92.6

Herts Mix 92.6 welcomes freestyle star Jay Rosa

Football freestyle star Jay Rosa recently appeared on Hertfordshire's Mix 92.6 radio, giving listeners a glimpse into his journey as one of the UK’s leading freestylers and how he uses his performances to engage audiences and spark important conversations.

Rosa shared the story of how he got started with football freestyle at a young age. “To work on my ball control, I was out in the garden every day doing kick-ups,” he revealed, highlighting the dedication and practice that laid the foundation for his career.

He also gave us an insight into why he started his EFL Tour in support of mental health. “A lot of my friends and family suffer with these problems, and I am also one to understand how debilitating they can be,” Rosa said.

During the interview, Rosa touched on how performing for large crowds allows him to combine entertainment with education and awareness, particularly around topics like mental health and youth engagement. By connecting with audiences of all ages, he is able to inspire children and teenagers to build confidence and explore their own creativity through sport.

Jay Rosa wows the crowd with his football freestyle moves

Listeners also heard about Rosa’s extensive experience performing across the country at football stadiums and community events. His high-energy shows are not only about tricks and skill but also about engagement, interaction, and leaving audiences inspired.

Jay Rosa’s message is clear: freestyle football is more than just skills — it’s a way to connect with people, build confidence, and create opportunities to talk about important topics that matter to communities and young people alike.

To support Jay's inspiring EFL Tour journey for Mind Charity, you can follow @jayrosa1_ on Instagram and TikTok.