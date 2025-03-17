Footballer Alexei Rojas kicks off Green Football’s Great Save with secret Salvation Army kit drop in Hemel Hempstead

Footballer Alexei Rojas surprised staff and volunteers in Hemel’s Salvation Army shop this week when he popped in to make a very special donation.

The goalkeeper with Arsenal's youth academy visited his local charity shop to hand over his own shirt and boots as part of Green Football’s Great Save – a campaign aimed at encouraging others to give pre-loved sportswear a second life and highlighting the importance of keeping kit in play.

Posting a video of the shop visit on his social channels, Alexei said: ‘I’ve donated my signed football boots and training kit to keep it in play. Join me in Green Football’s Great Save and donate, sell, or re-use your kit and save it from going to landfill. You can find my donation at the Salvation Army in Hemel Hempstead.'

Top footballing talent have made a series of surprise charity shop drops across the country in the run up to Green Football’s Great Save, which runs until April 2.

Alexei meets volunteers at the Salvation Army shop in Hemel Hempstead

The secret drops mark the start of Green Football’s Great Save, the world’s biggest climate-football campaign, which brings together the football community - fans, players, clubs, leagues, grassroots teams and schools - to take action to tackle climate change and protect the future of the game. This year is all about keeping sports kit in play for longer by donating, selling, reusing or upcycling - helping to reduce waste, save money, and support communities who may lack access to kit.

Hemel Hempstead is just one of the 260 Salvation Shops across the UK that have partnered with Green Football’s Great Save to accept donations of pre-loved sportwear. Anyone dropping off their unwanted items in Hemel - and nationwide - can enter a prize draw to win a host of sports related prizes.

For more information on all the activities and how to get involved, go to www.greenfootball.org