Family Action helps families in Hemel Hempstead make happy memories
and live on Freeview channel 276
Family Action is committed to supporting individuals and families through times of change, challenge, and crisis. At Burymill Family Centre, Family Action supports families going through challenging times.
The charity’s ‘Make Happy Memories’ campaign incorporates a fund to enable Family Action services to organise special days out and events for the families they work with, to come together, laugh, and create lasting happy memories.
The families, from Hemel Hempstead, had a fantastic time at the picnic, playing outdoor games together, but most of all they enjoyed each other's company and made many unforgettable memories, that they may otherwise not have been able to make. The staff at Burymill Family Centre took family group pictures that were then printed and laminated and given to the parents and each child, to keep.
Sue Rogers, Head of Practice Development at Family Action, emphasises the importance of family bonds and the pressures families can face to create the perfect family get-together: “Families often worry about not creating "big" enough memories, but it is the small moments of togetherness that matter."
Denise Coombes, Family Action Team Manager, expresses her delight at the success of the picnic: “At our picnic there were lots of special moments and families were able to make memories that we hope will last a lifetime.”
A family member who attended the picnic said: “It was really lovely sitting outside together and the children loved the games we played together.”
Sue Rogers concludes: “It isn't the amount of time you spend together or the snaps for social media that matter - it's the memories you make together that will last."
To find out more about the Family Action Make Happy Memories campaign and how you can get involved, please visit Family Action.Make Happy Memories
To find out more about Family Action visit: Family Action
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.