Families rate Watford home care staff among the Top 20 home care providers in the East of England

Home care staff at Bridgewater Home Care (Watford)

Bridgewater Home Care (Watford) has won an award for being one of the Top 20 home care providers in the East of England.

There are 1,538 home care providers in the East of England and 13,339 home care providers in the UK.

The top 20 home care providers in the East of England received the award from the reviews site for home care, homecare.co.uk, which hosts the Top 20 awards to help people find care that is right for their needs, budget and location.

homecare.co.uk’s Top 20 awards help people find high-quality care based on reviews from people receiving home care, plus their friends and relatives.

Amanda Hopkins, reviews manager of homecare.co.uk, said: “Top quality home care is vital as it supports people so they can continue living in their own homes and retain their independence.”

Nearly a million disabled and older people receive care at home so they can stay living independently in their own homes. This includes help with getting dressed, washed, preparing meals and drinks and administering medication.

With an ageing population, the number of people receiving home care is set to increase. According to the ONS’s population projections, by 2072, the number of people aged 65+ in the UK could rise to 22.1 million, making up 27% of the population.

Amanda Hopkins added: “People who are less mobile due to illness, a disability or age can become hidden away from society. When this happens their home care worker often plays a crucial role in keeping them both mentally and physically well.

“Our reviews are by those who receive the home care as well as their family and friends. This helps others to search for the right care provider, where compassion, trust and empathy are at the heart of their care.

“Bridgewater Home Care (Watford) has shown it provides high-quality care and we would like to congratulate it on being one of the top home care providers in the East of England.”

Magda Costin, registered manager, Bridgewater Home Care Watford said: “Receiving this award is a huge honour – and deeply personal to me and our whole team.

“I’m incredibly proud to share that Bridgewater Home Care Watford has been named one of the Top 20 Home Care Providers in the East of England by homecare.co.uk. This recognition means so much to us—not just as a company, but as individuals who care deeply about the work we do.

“This award is especially meaningful because it’s based on genuine reviews from our clients and their families. It tells us that the love, dedication, and high standards we bring to every visit are truly making a difference in people’s lives. As a manager, that’s all I could ever hope for.

“At Bridgewater, our ethos is simple: care should feel like family. We treat every client with the same respect, warmth and attention we’d want for our own loved ones."

To see Bridgewater Home Care (Watford) reviews, click on: Bridgewater Home Care (Watford), 137A The Parade High Street, Watford, Hertfordshire WD17 1NA | 13 Reviews

Magda Costin added: “I see the effort and heart our team puts into their work every single day. When I told them we’d won this award, their reaction said it all—smiles, pride, and a renewed sense of purpose. This award belongs to them. They truly are the heart of our service.

“To everyone who’s supported us, trusted us, and shared kind words on homecare.co.uk—thank you.”

You can view the full list of winners here https://www.homecare.co.uk/awards/.