Fab Four’s signatures expected to make fab five figure sum at auction
The autographs were collected by a Cambridgeshire businessman in the early 1960s on flights he made between London and Liverpool.
The first in the collection, from Paul McCartney, is mis-dedicated ‘to Catherine’ rather than the vendor’s sister, Celia, after a mix up in the clamour by so many on board to get a signature.
On subsequent flights, the vendor met George Harrison and received a full set of autographs, securing one in person from Ringo Starr several months later. The family has kept the set of signatures safe for the past 60 years.
“It can be difficult to get provenance for autographs from the Beatles but that isn’t the case with these,” said Hanson Ross valuer, Stephen Drake, “as these have been in the same family since they were obtained.
“The interest in Beatles memorabilia never seems to wane and we are expecting these to generate a lot of excitement.”
The signatures are offered for sale with an estimate of £5,000 - £10,000. They will be sold alongside those of Winston Churchill and his wife Clementine, which are expected to reach £500 - £1,000 in the sale at Hanson Ross’ Royston saleroom on 6th September.
