'Extraordinary’ emergency staff at Watford General recognised during first ‘A&E Appreciation Week’

Volunteers from the charity Rapid Relief Team (RRT) visited Watford General’s Emergency Department (A&E) on Tuesday, Oct 14, to serve up hundreds of coffee and cakes to workers during their breaks.

The morale boosting event comes ahead of what is expected to be another busy Autumn and Winter period.

Watford General’s Emergency Department has seen demand hit record levels – with nearly 100,000 patients using the service last year.

Despite the surge in numbers, Watford has consistently featured in the Top 10 of national league tables for treating patients within the 4-hour target time.

RRT – which provides welfare support to emergency services – are running their A&E Appreciation Week between Monday 13 and Friday 17 October, with nearly 100 events planned in hospitals nationwide.

Kelly McGovern, Chief Nurse at West Herts, said: “This was a wonderful way to recognise the efforts of our brilliant teams who work so hard and with such dedication every single day to care for patients who arrive at A&E.

“The delicious cakes and hot drinks went down a treat and also gave colleagues some time out to rest, recharge and catch up with friends.

“We’d like to thank the lovely RRT team for their continued support and for organising this thoughtful event, which is much appreciated by all of us.”

A&E staff member with Rapid Relief TeamLast year, the charity hosted BBQ at the Trust’s three hospital sites – Hemel Hempstead, St Albans City and Watford General hospitals - as a thank you for the care and dedication all staff provide to patients through the year. Over 3,000 burgers were served up to staff over the three events.

Harry Reed, Local Team Leader for RRT added: “This week is all about showing our gratitude for our emergency staff and saying a heartfelt thank you to each and every one of them.

“A&E teams often face relentless shifts, emotional strain, and unimaginable pressure – yet they continue to show up with strength, compassion, and unwavering dedication. We hope this week helps them to feel seen, celebrated and supported.”

Matt Turmaine, MP for Watford, added: "Staff in A&E are literally, along with paramedics, on the frontline. The work that Rapid Relief Team do is invaluable in supporting them."

A&E staff enjoying coffee and cake during A&E Appreciation Week.

Staff member at the Rapid Relief Team event