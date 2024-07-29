Explore Fifty Thrifty adventures for families in Hertfordshire this summer
Hertfordshire Council has put together a list of fifty ‘no cost’ or ‘low cost’ activities available across the county, providing a whole world of wonder and adventure for you to explore. The council says it understands families need to make the most of every penny and there is support on hand for those finding times particularly tough financially,
A spokesperson said: “Hours of fun and discovery await in our Fifty Thrifty Adventures, and these can be easily tracked down on foot, by cycling or by scooting – and there’s always the bus with discounted £2 bus fares to help get you going places.
“Whether you’re in the north, east, south, or west of the county, the summer school holiday is a fantastic opportunity to explore all that’s on offer right across the 600-plus square miles of Hertfordshire.
“Many of the activities listed are delivered by the council as we are responsible for delivering hundreds of services to the 1.2million people who live in the county.
“When you pay your council tax, you trust us to keep you safe at home and out in the community, to act with care and compassion, and to make Hertfordshire a great place for you to live and work, where everyone feels welcome.”
Click here to download the Thrifty Fifty graphic with a list of 50 things to do this summer.