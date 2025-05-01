Exclusive Gavin & Stacey prize up for grabs in charity raffle

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A rare piece of Gavin & Stacey memorabilia will be available to one lucky winner in a raffle launched by Hemel Hempstead-based charity, DENS.

A call sheet for the show’s last ever scene, signed by the leading cast and featuring a farewell message from creators, James Corden and Ruth Jones, has been donated to DENS by star actor, Adrian Scarborough, in celebration of his appointment as the charity’s first ever Patron. The prize also includes a script of the final episode.

DENS is a local charity that helps rebuild the lives of people facing homelessness, poverty and social exclusion by providing a range of vital, integrated services.

Scarborough first supported DENS as a guest speaker at the charity’s 20th anniversary Gala Dinner in early 2024.

Adrian Scarborough with the prizes.

The award-winning actor, known for playing Pete in Gavin & Stacey, has an acclaimed career across screen and stage, with roles in Vera Drake, Gosford Park, Miranda and The Chelsea Detective.

Reflecting on his new position at DENS, Scarborough said: “It’s a true honour to become the first ever Patron of this amazing charity. I’ve had the privilege of seeing the incredible work they do to support vulnerable people across the community – and their services are needed now more than ever. I’m excited to work alongside the great team at DENS and do whatever I can to help grow their impact.”

Wendy Lewington, DENS CEO, added: “From the moment Adrian started supporting DENS, we knew he was the perfect champion of our cause. We can’t wait to see what the future holds for our exciting partnership, starting with the extraordinary raffle prize he has donated.”

The charity’s raffle is now open, with entries costing just £5 each, and no limit to the number of entries per person. To be in with a chance of winning, and for full terms and conditions, please visit https://bit.ly/dens-gavin-stacey.