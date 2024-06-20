Endangered Amur tigers meet for first time at Woburn Safari Park
and live on Freeview channel 276
The stunning Amur tigers, which are listed as 'Endangered' in the wild by the International Union for Conservation of Nature, could be seen fondly greeting each other and relaxing together shortly after their initial introduction, just metres away from excited visitors' cars.
Keepers are delighted that Dmitri and Minerva (known as Vera) have taken such a shine to each other and are hopeful they may successfully breed, as part of the Endangered Species Programme (EEP).
Dmitri arrived at Woburn Safari Park from ZSL Whipsnade Zoo in 2022, as part of a carefully coordinated move to support the future of the species. Keepers have helped him transition from a zoo to a safari park environment, building his confidence in the expansive woodland reserve; getting him used to vehicles, and introducing him to Vera by sight and by scent.
Deputy Head of Carnivores, Tommy Babington said, 'Dmitri and Vera's behaviour has been really positive so far. We’ve seen them interacting, relaxing together and 'chuffing' at each other, which is a soft exhale sound tigers make to express a friendly greeting; behaviours that make us optimistic for future breeding.’
This summer, visitors to Woburn Safari Park will spot Dmitri and Vera, or even the 'pawfect' couple together when they’re ‘dating’, in the Kingdom of the Carnivores drive-through, in the Road Safari at Woburn Safari Park.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.