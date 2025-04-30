Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Britain’s Got Talent semi-finalists Electric Umbrella took to the stage at The Marlowes on Wednesday 30th April for an exciting show ahead of their next live performance.

At 2pm in Centre Court, the group took to the stage for a dynamic and high-energy recital to get some practice before they reappear in front of the star-studded judging panel on the ITV show. Electric Umbrella received a bonus golden buzzer from music mogul Simon Cowell, earning them a ticket straight to the semi-finals.

The charity organisation joined The Marlowes Shopping Centre in 2022, and use their space at the centre as their permanent home - a place for learning disabled musicians to unleash their talents and enjoy music in a safe and welcoming environment.

The excited crowd enjoyed rocking out with the talented group, waving Union Jack flags throughout their performance and soaking up the fun and lively atmosphere. Many of those in attendance expressed their support and intention to vote for Electric Umbrella to see them through to the final.

Steve Joy, Head of Operations at Electric Umbrella expressed his enthusiasm after the group’s performance: “Electric Umbrella has been rocking The Marlowes since 2022, and we’re beyond grateful for the amazing support from retailers, staff, and customers! Having a permanent home for our sessions and activities has meant the world to us.

Steve continues: “Today, our incredible learning disabled musicians lit up the centre with an unforgettable performance, sharing our unstoppable message of acceptance, inclusion, and pure creativity. Right now, it’s an especially electric time for us — we’re thrilled to be appearing on Britain’s Got Talent — and we need your votes to help us shine even brighter! Hemel Hempstead, let’s make some noise — and BE MORE ELECTRIC UMBRELLA!”

Humphrey Mwanza, Centre Manager at The Marlowes Shopping Centre, commented: “We’d like to express our thanks to the phenomenal team at Electric Umbrella for putting on a show-stopping performance for the whole centre to enjoy today here at The Marlowes. We are so proud to support them and find their story so inspiring, we will certainly be voting for them in the semi-finals and hope our customers do too!”

For further details on events at The Marlowes Shopping Centre, visit The Marlowes website.