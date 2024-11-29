Deputy manager at Hatfield Care Home scoops top prize at Hertfordshire Care Providers Association Awards

Award winner Nicol and Home Manager Alina.

Nicol Tachie, Deputy Manager of the popular Gold Care Homes Hatfield Nursing Home wins the Compassion Award for Residential Care.

On Thursday 28th November, the 2024 Hertfordshire Care Awards were held at Willows Farm, St Albans. These awards aim to celebrate and reward the achievements and dedication of care providers and their hard-working care teams.

Deputy manager, Nicol Tachie of Hatfield Nursing Home on Tamblin Way in Hatfield won the Compassion Award for Residential Care which is awarded to individuals at in a residential or nursing home setting who has shown outstanding compassion.

Nicol was nominated by Hatfield Nursing Home’s home manager, Alina Verescu, for her dedication and commitment towards the residents in their care. In her nomination, Alina described Nicol as “committed to improving their residents’ lives” and her work and dedication as being “exemplary”.

Gold Care Homes were up for two awards during the evening, also having a finalist in the Care Leadership category at the ceremony which is testament to the exceptional care they provide.

Home Manager Alina Verescu, who attended the awards with Nicol and other members of the Gold Care Homes team who shared in her success said, “I am so proud of Nicol for winning this award. I am not sure it has sunk in for her yet as she was still getting used to the idea that she was a finalist! Nicol is an asset to us here at Hatfield Nursing Home and to Gold Care and we are exceptionally lucky to have people like Nicol on the team. She radiates warmth and compassion, so it is no wonder to me that she won. I couldn’t be prouder.”

Hatfield Nursing Home provides residential, dementia and nursing care for people with a wide range of needs.