Delicious fresh food and a fresh look for Wenzel’s in Hemel Hempstead

By Dean Russell
Contributor
Published 13th Oct 2025, 12:21 BST
Updated 13th Oct 2025, 13:20 BST
Wenzel's Mascot greets the local community outside Wenzel's The Bakers refreshed store in Hemel Hempstead.
Weekend fun with Wenzel’s with the family bakery investing in the high street with a new look, added seating and community celebrations.

Wenzel’s the Bakers – the award-winning British family bakery loved by the whole community – is delighted to announce the reopening of its newly refurbished Hemel Hempstead store.

Located in the heart of the town centre, the refreshed bakery features a bright new design, comfortable seating, and an expanded range of Wenzel’s signature sandwiches, hot food, and sweet treats. The refurbishment forms part of the company’s continued investment in its stores and local high streets, as Wenzel’s marks 50 years of baking for communities across the South of England.

To celebrate, the Wenzel’s mascot joined customers for a weekend of fun, meeting families, handing out treats, and sharing the excitement of the reopening.

Wenzel's Mascot waving to the community enjoying some tasty Wenzel's donuts outside the newly refreshed store.

Sarah Wenzel, CEO of Wenzel’s the Bakers, said:

“Hemel Hempstead has long been part of our Wenzel’s family, and we’re so pleased to reopen with a fresh new look. As we continue to grow, we’re proud to keep investing in our high streets and the communities that have supported us over the years.”

Founded in 1975, Wenzel’s has grown from a single shop in North West London to over 100 bakeries across the UK. Earlier this year, the company launched its first franchise partnership, marking another exciting step in its family-run story.

