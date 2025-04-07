Debbie Farrell from Hemel Hempstead set to run London Marathon for Prostate Cancer UK

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Debbie Farrell from Hemel Hempstead will represent Prostate Cancer UK in the London Marathon on April 27th 2025.

The49-year-old, who turns 50 on the day of the Marathon, will be pounding the pavements across the capital’s fabled 26.2-mile course to support the leading men’s health charity against a disease that affects one in eight men in the UK.

By proudly wearing the charity’s iconic ‘Man of Men’,Debbie will be a part of Prostate Cancer UK’s squad of 280 runners who have already raised over to £350,000 with a target of more than £720,000. That will fund more ground-breaking research that will help save and enrich the lives of men with prostate cancer.

Debbie was inspired to go the distance for Prostate Cancer UK as it is a charity that is very close to her heart, having had a family member go through successful treatment and another recently diagnosed. Debbie said “I have seen first-hand the fantastic treatment that my loved ones have received. I hope by raising awareness and donations, many more men affected by Prostate Cancer can receive the same amazing support.”

One in eight men are affected by prostate cancer, the most common cancer in men. That’s thousands of dads, grandads, brothers, partners, uncles, sons and mates.

Chris Jarrett, Director of Fundraising at Prostate Cancer UK said: “Debbie and our amazing cast of 280 runners from across the UK are a brilliant demonstration of people coming together against prostate cancer. They’re taking part in one of the most iconic events this country has to offer, and each one of them is doing their bit to fund more ground-breaking research and work towards a screening programme, to catch prostate cancer early and save lives.

“Prostate cancer is the most common cancer in men, and an early diagnosis can save your life, so men need to be aware of the risk of the disease. Men are at higher risk if they are over 50, Black or have a father or brother who has had prostate cancer. Anyone with concerns should visit the charity’s online risk checker.”

“Good luck to Debbie and all our runners on April 27th and we look forward to celebrating with her at the finish.”

To sponsor Debbie, visit Debbie Farrell is fundraising for PROSTATE CANCER UK