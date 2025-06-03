Deadline closing in for unsung heroes to apply for groundbreaking scheme

Organisers are encouraging applications from people involved in mentoring, promoting health and wellbeing, supporting inclusivity, or leading environmental and cultural projects.

Community groups in Dacorum have under two weeks left to apply for free access to local leisure facilities under a major new scheme launched to support local heroes making a difference across the area.

Applications are still open for the Community Champions initiative, created by Everyone Active which manages Berkhamsted Leisure Centre, Hemel Hempstead Leisure Centre and Jarman Park Athletics Track in partnership with Dacorum Borough Council.

Everyone Active is calling on local changemakers to apply to the scheme, launched on Thursday, May 1, 2025, which aims to strengthen communities by supporting projects that address local needs and improve lives.

It can be a charitable initiative or a project that is small or targeted.

Successful Community Champions will be awarded free access to a range of facilities within the centre, from pool time and studio space to meeting rooms and equipment, to support the delivery of their projects.

Their stories will also be showcased by Everyone Active to help strengthen community ties, promote civic engagement and inspire others to make a difference.

Champions chosen through the scheme will also be in the running for the new Champions Awards, set to take place in autumn 2025, celebrating the most inspiring projects and people.

In parallel, Everyone Active launched a Colleague Champions initiative to honour employees who consistently exceed expectations.

This internal programme will recognise standout examples of customer service, innovation, teamwork, leadership and dedication to the organisation’s core values.

Applications for both Community Champions and Colleague Champions opened on Thursday, May 1, 2025, and will close on Thursday, June 12, 2025. Entries can be submitted through the dedicated website: www.ea-champions.com.

Steve Cox, Everyone Active’s area contract manager, said: “We are hugely excited to launch the Community Champions scheme, which we hope will make a real difference in Dacorum.

“We want to highlight the work of everyday heroes who are changing people’s lives and inspiring others to make a positive impact in their communities.

“We encourage local people, community projects and charitable initiatives to get their applications in so we can support the fantastic work that you do.”

Everyone Active also runs the Sporting Champions scheme, which empowers aspiring athletes to achieve their full potential through access to state-of-the-art training facilities and invaluable mentoring support from Olympians and Paralympians.

Since its inception in 2016, the scheme has elevated the sporting careers of more than 6,000 athletes by providing them with free access to Everyone Active's 240-plus leisure centres nationwide.